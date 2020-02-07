Back

32-year-old Cryptojacker Gets Convicted by Japanese Court

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Japanese cybercriminal gets convicted by the Tokyo High Court but plans to appeal his verdict

Contents

A 32-year-old Japanese man got convicted of cryptojacking by the Tokyo High Court on Feb. 7, The Mainichi reports. He designed a website with embedded Coinhive code for stealthily mining Monero (XMR) on his visitors' computers.    

The web designer is not satisfied by the ruling  

Back in March 2019, he was acquited by a district court since his software didn't cause any substantial harm to the victims' hardware. However, the high court refused to uphold the acquittal since his website's users weren't aware of Coinhive scrips hogging their computing resources.     

The cryptojacker has to pay a fine of ¥100,000 ($911) for this "malicious crime." He plans to appeal the court verdict that he considers to be unfair. 

Cryptojacking becomes a lucrative business 

Cryptojacking remains incredibly popular with cybercriminals. As reported by U.Today, they recently embedded a malicious mining code in Kobe Bryant's photo to capitalize on his tragic death

The crooks behind the MyKings mining botnet have managed to net more than $2.1 mln, which underscores how lucrative cryptojacking is.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

