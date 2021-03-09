Cryptocurrencies Have Use Cases, Gold Does Not: President Clinton's Former Advisor

News
Tue, 03/09/2021 - 15:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
Former Clinton’s advisor and a former board member of New York Fed Glenn Hutchins believes cryptocurrencies are based on much more useful things for people than gold
Cryptocurrencies Have Use Cases, Gold Does Not: President Clinton's Former Advisor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Glenn Hutchins, an investor, chairman of North Island and cofounder of Silver Lakewho used to work with U.S. President Bill Clinton and sat on the New York Federal Reserve boardhas talked to CNBC about crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

He values some cryptocurrencies much higher than gold. Meanwhile, someone is offering $2.5 million for Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet and $4,000 for an anti-Bitcoin tweet of Peter Schiff as an NFT.

6723_0
Image via Twitter

"The right cryptocurrencies are more like copper or platinum"

During a Squawk Box show on CNBC, Hutchins stated that the right cryptocurrencies have actual use cases and can be compared to copper and platinum rather than gold. They go up and down not only as a store of value but as something that has utility.

Glenn Hutchins is a Bitcoin holder who first bought BTC back in 2016 when it was trading at approximately $100 per coin.

Why NFTs are better than actual collectibles, Hutchins explains

The anchor also asked Hutchins about NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and why they are becoming popular now. The expert explained (using the example of NBA top shot digital trading cards) that NFTs can be easily traded on the network and shared with friends, while physical collectibles will just collect dust on one's desk.

Overall, he pointed out that the world is now moving "from terrestrial to digital" and that NFTs are good because they have use cases for what people are doing and can capture certain moments that people want to remember. Then users can also trade them on the network easilyunlike physically trading cards or other collectibles.

Related
Justin Sun Offers $500,000 For Jack Dorsey’s First Ever Published Tweet as NFT

Dorsey's tweet gets $2.5 million bid, Schiff is offered $4,000 for his anti-Bitcoin NFT

Last week, the Twitter CEO made the first-ever tweet published (by himself) into a non-fungible token on an ETH-based platform, Cent.

On Saturday, Tron CEO Justin Sun offered to buy it for $500,000. By Monday, the highest bid was a whopping $2.5 million offered by a Malaysian entrepreneur.

Vocal Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff also launched a non-fungible token on the same platformone of his anti-Bitcoin tweets.

On Monday, the highest bid for that totaled $4,000.

6723_54
Image via Twitter
#Utility Token #Gold Price #Justin Sun #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ex-EOS Daniel Larimer Now Works on Clarion Messenger. Another Steem, Hive, Voice?
News
03/03/2021 - 11:00

Ex-EOS Daniel Larimer Now Works on Clarion Messenger. Another Steem, Hive, Voice?
Vladislav Sopov
article image Largest Binance Smart Chain Fraud: Meerkat Finance (MKAT) Rug Pulled with $32 Million Losses
News
03/04/2021 - 12:11

Largest Binance Smart Chain Fraud: Meerkat Finance (MKAT) Rug Pulled with $32 Million Losses
Vladislav Sopov
article image MicroStrategy Discloses Yet Another Bitcoin Purchase
News
03/05/2021 - 13:15

MicroStrategy Discloses Yet Another Bitcoin Purchase
Alex Dovbnya