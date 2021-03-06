Justin Sun Offers $500,000 For Jack Dorsey’s First Ever Published Tweet as NFT

Sat, 03/06/2021 - 10:16
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tron CEO has offered half-a-million USD for Jack Dorsey’s first ever published tweet he had put on sale in the form of an NFT
Cover image via www.instagram.com
The story with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling his tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) continues as Just Sun of Tron has offered to buy it for $500,000.

Dorsey had put his very first tweet published in 2006 as an NFT on the Valuables platform run by Ethereum-based service Cent.

Bids are going higher as Justin Sun offers $500,000

Bids to buy Dorsey’s tweet “just setting up my twttr” published on March 21, 2006, have been going high, seeing already $88,000 and $267 000.

Just now Tron founder and chief executive Justin Sun has tweeted that he had offered to buy Jack’s first Twitter blog post for as much as half a million USD.

89876_098878_10_Sun
Image via Twitter

Here’s what NFTs are for

Cent is an Ethereum-powered service that enables Twitter users to sell and buy tweets in the form of non-fungible tokens.

NFT are tokens that represent unique objects on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies, like BTC, ETH or LTC, these tokens are not interchangeable.

Famous music artist Lane 8 refuses to issue his new album as an NFT

Daniel Goldstein, professionally known as Lane 8, a popular US musician, DJ and an electronic music producer today announced that he will not be publishing his new album Brightest Lights as a non-fungible token.

NFT_0987_Lane8
Image via Twitter

He explained his decision, saying that he wants his album to be available to a wide circle of fans, and not only to ultra-wealthy people who can afford to pay for NFTs.

article image
