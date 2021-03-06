Justin Sun Offers $500,000 For Jack Dorsey’s First Ever Published Tweet as NFT

The story with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling his tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) continues as Just Sun of Tron has offered to buy it for $500,000.
Dorsey had put his very first tweet published in 2006 as an NFT on the Valuables platform run by Ethereum-based service Cent.
Bids are going higher as Justin Sun offers $500,000
Bids to buy Dorsey’s tweet “just setting up my twttr” published on March 21, 2006, have been going high, seeing already $88,000 and $267 000.
Just now Tron founder and chief executive Justin Sun has tweeted that he had offered to buy Jack’s first Twitter blog post for as much as half a million USD.
Here’s what NFTs are for
Cent is an Ethereum-powered service that enables Twitter users to sell and buy tweets in the form of non-fungible tokens.
NFT are tokens that represent unique objects on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies, like BTC, ETH or LTC, these tokens are not interchangeable.
Famous music artist Lane 8 refuses to issue his new album as an NFT
Daniel Goldstein, professionally known as Lane 8, a popular US musician, DJ and an electronic music producer today announced that he will not be publishing his new album Brightest Lights as a non-fungible token.
He explained his decision, saying that he wants his album to be available to a wide circle of fans, and not only to ultra-wealthy people who can afford to pay for NFTs.