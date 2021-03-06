Justin Sun Offers $500,000 For Jack Dorsey’s First Ever Published Tweet as NFT

Tron CEO has offered half-a-million USD for Jack Dorsey’s first ever published tweet he had put on sale in the form of an NFT

The story with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling his tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) continues as Just Sun of Tron has offered to buy it for $500,000.

Dorsey had put his very first tweet published in 2006 as an NFT on the Valuables platform run by Ethereum-based service Cent.

Bids are going higher as Justin Sun offers $500,000

Bids to buy Dorsey’s tweet “just setting up my twttr” published on March 21, 2006, have been going high, seeing already $88,000 and $267 000.

Just now Tron founder and chief executive Justin Sun has tweeted that he had offered to buy Jack’s first Twitter blog post for as much as half a million USD.

Here’s what NFTs are for

Cent is an Ethereum-powered service that enables Twitter users to sell and buy tweets in the form of non-fungible tokens.

NFT are tokens that represent unique objects on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies, like BTC, ETH or LTC, these tokens are not interchangeable.

