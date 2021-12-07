Crypto Whale Buys 99 Billion Shiba Inu as SHIB Rebounds

A crypto whale has just added 99 billion Shiba Inu to his portfolio, worth $3,799,999

According to Whalestat, a crypto whale has just added 99 billion Shiba Inu, worth $3,799,999, to his portfolio. Shiba Inu is rebounding after touching lows at $0.00003210 during the Dec. 4 market sell-off.

Shiba Inu whales are known to make good use of periods of price dips or micro consolidation to increase their holdings, with millions of dollars flowing into Shiba in such instances.

This time is no different as a BNB whale has added 99,999,999,999 Shiba Inu, or $3,799,999 worth, to his holdings. This is according to tracking platform WhaleStats that gives an analysis of the top 1,000 ETH wallets.

As earlier reported by U.Today on Dec. 3, large entities have continuously accumulated tokens after Shiba Inu's impressive 800% rally in October.

Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin, has steadily risen in price over the last 12 months, temporarily surpassing Dogecoin as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

It is now ranked 13th, according to data by CoinMarketCap. SHIB was trading up by 4% at $0.000038, as of press time.