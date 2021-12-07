Crypto Whale Buys 99 Billion Shiba Inu as SHIB Rebounds

News
Tue, 12/07/2021 - 11:53
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
A crypto whale has just added 99 billion Shiba Inu to his portfolio, worth $3,799,999
Crypto Whale Buys 99 Billion Shiba Inu as SHIB Rebounds
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Whalestat, a crypto whale has just added 99 billion Shiba Inu, worth $3,799,999, to his portfolio. Shiba Inu is rebounding after touching lows at $0.00003210 during the Dec. 4 market sell-off.

Shiba Inu whales are known to make good use of periods of price dips or micro consolidation to increase their holdings, with millions of dollars flowing into Shiba in such instances.

This time is no different as a BNB whale has added 99,999,999,999 Shiba Inu, or $3,799,999 worth, to his holdings. This is according to tracking platform WhaleStats that gives an analysis of the top 1,000 ETH wallets.

As earlier reported by U.Today on Dec. 3, large entities have continuously accumulated tokens after Shiba Inu's impressive 800% rally in October.

Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin, has steadily risen in price over the last 12 months, temporarily surpassing Dogecoin as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

It is now ranked 13th, according to data by CoinMarketCap. SHIB was trading up by 4% at $0.000038, as of press time.

#SHIB News #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image On-Chain Data Indicates XRP Price Is "Suppressed" and Has Room to Grow
12/07/2021 - 16:12
On-Chain Data Indicates XRP Price Is "Suppressed" and Has Room to Grow
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Scandal at SushiSwap: Here's What Fired Employee Revealed
12/07/2021 - 16:02
Scandal at SushiSwap: Here's What Fired Employee Revealed
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SHIB Available for Spot Trading on Bybit, New Ethereum Update to Go Live Soon, Craig Wright to Pay $100 Million in Damages: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/07/2021 - 15:03
SHIB Available for Spot Trading on Bybit, New Ethereum Update to Go Live Soon, Craig Wright to Pay $100 Million in Damages: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina