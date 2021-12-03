Ethereum Whale Buys Another 28 Billion SHIB Coins

News
Fri, 12/03/2021 - 10:50
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
"Gimli," ETH whale, recently bought 28,236,296,316 SHIB ($1,169,829 USD)
Ethereum Whale Buys Another 28 Billion SHIB Coins
Ethereum Whale ''Gimli'' just bought another 28 billion SHIB coins worth a staggering $1.1 million, according to Whale Stats. Despite declines in the Shiba Inu price of late, either whales or large entities are taking the opportunity to accumulate more of the SHIB token.

🐋 ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 28,236,296,316 $shib ($1,169,829 USD).

Ranked #246 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/3bvrsUeq69

Transaction: https://t.co/R9JSWb4Zu7#shib #SHIB #ShibArmy

— WhaleStats - the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) December 3, 2021

The famous whale “Gimli” appears to admire Shiba Inu to the point of accumulating SHIB at every opportunity. On Nov. 30, U.Today revealed that the anonymous whale purchased a further 24.8 billion SHIB tokens valued at $1 million.

Transaction Details

Transaction Details, Courtesy: WHALESTATS

Overall, the famous ''Gimli'' whale now holds 1.2 trillion Shiba Inu coins worth a whopping $52.9 million.

Shiba Inu returned to the spotlight after its 40% rally as Kraken became the latest exchange to allow trading of the Shiba Inu token. Pressure on Robinhood to list Shiba Inu keeps mounting as a Change.org petition in favor of this listing has more than 542,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Shiba Inu was exchanging hands at $0.00004130 as of press time.

