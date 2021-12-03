Ethereum Whale Buys Another 28 Billion SHIB Coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum Whale ''Gimli'' just bought another 28 billion SHIB coins worth a staggering $1.1 million, according to Whale Stats. Despite declines in the Shiba Inu price of late, either whales or large entities are taking the opportunity to accumulate more of the SHIB token.

The famous whale “Gimli” appears to admire Shiba Inu to the point of accumulating SHIB at every opportunity. On Nov. 30, U.Today revealed that the anonymous whale purchased a further 24.8 billion SHIB tokens valued at $1 million.

Overall, the famous ''Gimli'' whale now holds 1.2 trillion Shiba Inu coins worth a whopping $52.9 million.

Shiba Inu returned to the spotlight after its 40% rally as Kraken became the latest exchange to allow trading of the Shiba Inu token. Pressure on Robinhood to list Shiba Inu keeps mounting as a Change.org petition in favor of this listing has more than 542,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Shiba Inu was exchanging hands at $0.00004130 as of press time.