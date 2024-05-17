Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Skeptic Leaves SEC, But There’s a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Corzo's departure is unlikely to result in a policy change
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 20:02
    Crypto Skeptic Leaves SEC, But There’s a Catch
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Heather Slavkin Corzo, the policy director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is leaving the agency, according to a Friday press release

    Advertisement

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler has described Corzo as one of his "most trusted advisers." He praised her for bolstering investor protections and enhancing events for capital formation.     

    Some of Corzo's achievements include passing the market fund reform, shortening the settlement cycle, and enhancing corporate disclosure about material cyber events.

    Related
    Thu, 05/16/2024 - 20:13
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates SEC's Latest Setback
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Corzo was one of Gensler's first staff appointments after the latter took the reins of the SEC. She joined the agency back in April 2021 in order to spearhead a team of policy experts.    

    Prior to joining the SEC, Corzo served as the director of capital market policy at the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations for more than two years.  

    Following her departure, Corzo will be replaced by Corey Klemmer, who was hired by the SEC back in July 2021 as the agency's corporation finance counsel. 

    No change in cryptocurrency policy? 

    According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, both Corzo and Klemmer are cryptocurrency skeptics, which means that the recent reshuffle is unlikely to result in any policy change. 

    Last month, the SEC duped some social media users into thinking that he was leaving the agency by writing a thread that initially appeared to be a resignation announcement. However, Gensler was quick to clarify that he was not done yet. 

    Related
    Wed, 05/08/2024 - 05:44
    Ripple's Stablecoin Project Already Attacked by SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The SEC is currently engaged in legal battles with a slew of crypto industry heavyweights, including Ripple and Coinbase.  

    Meanwhile, the agency continues to see more setbacks, with its anti-crypto SAB 121 guidance recently being rejected by the Senate. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Trading in Tandem with Tech Stocks
    2024/05/17 20:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Trading in Tandem with Tech Stocks
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout
    2024/05/17 20:21
    Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for May 17
    2024/05/17 20:21
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Skeptic Leaves SEC, But There’s a Catch
    Bitcoin (BTC) Trading in Tandem with Tech Stocks
    Ancient Ethereum Wallets Unload a Lot of ETH Amid Major Price Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD