Advertisement
AD

    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates SEC's Latest Setback

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's Stuart Alderoty has once again highlighted the importance of bipartisan cooperation
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 20:13
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates SEC's Latest Setback
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, has celebrated a recent bipartisan vote in the US Senate to kill an anti-crypto SEC rule that could pose a major threat to regulatory custodial services in the US. 

    Advertisement

    Alderoty claims that the "unauthorized overreach" of Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler will not be tolerated by both parties. 

    As reported by U.Today, some of the most influential cryptocurrency luminaries, including MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have praised the Senate for voting to nullify the SEC's controversial SAB 121 guidance. 

    Related
    Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Claims SEC Losing Legal Battles; Physical DOGE, BTC to Head to Actual Moon This Year, Shibarium Hits New Adoption Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    The rule was supposed to force regulated banking institutions to register the cryptocurrency holdings of their customers on their balance sheets. The industry took issue with this rule since it would make it very challenging for banks to offer custodial services. Some critics also noted that it could potentially negatively impact the rights of cryptocurrency owners. The SEC's cryptocurrency-friendly commissioner Hester Peirce also slammed the agency's approach to regulation custodial services for digital assets as "scattershot." 

    Related
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Weighs In on Terra Decision

    The cryptocurrency industry and banks united in their efforts to repeal the SEC's SAB 121 rule. The banks are against it since it would negatively affect their balance sheets due to crypto's inherent volatility. Gensler, however, has defended the rule, pointing to the fact that the previous 120 SABs were not called into question. 

    Alderoty, who keeps a close eye on the latest developments on Capitol Hill, has repeatedly stressed the significance of bipartisan cooperation when it comes to cryptocurrency-related bills. 

    He has also taken note of recent efforts by US lawmakers to pass a much-anticipated stablecoin bill. Ripple is gearing up to launch its own stablecoin, which has already appeared in the SEC's crosshairs. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Michael Saylor: Senate Wants Bitcoin
    2024/05/16 20:18
    Michael Saylor: Senate Wants Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin Price Alert: Key Indicator Issues Signal Amid Market Uncertainty
    2024/05/16 20:18
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Key Indicator Issues Signal Amid Market Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 16
    2024/05/16 20:18
    XRP Price Prediction for May 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Pioneer Netki Powers Seamless KYC and Compliance Solutions Across the Sui Ecosystem
    One Trading Extends the Reach of its Institutional Trading Services in Europe Through Integration with Talos
    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future In New Website
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates SEC's Latest Setback
    Michael Saylor: Senate Wants Bitcoin
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Key Indicator Issues Signal Amid Market Uncertainty
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD