Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today Now Available in International Business News App

As cryptocurrencies are becoming a larger part of the world financial system, top digital news services are starting to offer crypto news to their readers

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

International Business News application for Android mobile devices inked a partnership with U.Today cryptocurrency, blockchain and new-gen technical news media. As a result, the users of the application will be able to stay up-to-date on crypto-related content.

One-Stop for business news

International Business News is a cutting-edge digital service that provides its readers with economic, finance, corporate, forex, and cryptocurrency news. Proudly released by SunOneApps.com, a leading web studio, it has a clear design and easy-to-use interface. Compared to its competitors, it displays a significantly lower number of ads to customers.

Its toolkit is also powered by RSS, updated every few minutes to send readers only breaking news covering both classic and digital asset markets.

International Business News offers a wide range of extra products: business podcasts, charts and currency exchange information. Now, its cryptocurrency section has been updated with one more interesting source.

Crypto newsfeed upgraded

Now users of the International Business News app can enjoy a newsfeed from U.Today, one of the top blockchain media outlets in the world. So, they will receive all sorts of crypto-related texts: news, market analysis, professional price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP as well as how-tos and guides.

As such, International Business News customers will see the whole landscape of the world economic system including both real-world (‘classic’) and cryptocurrency sectors. With this knowledge, they will be able to improve their market understanding and investment skills.

