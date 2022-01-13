Crypto Exchange AAX Partners with The TIE Analytics Platform: Details

AAX, leading cryptocurrency exchange, scores partnership with top-tier analytics platform The TIE; here's what has changed for users

AAX, an institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange, shares the details of a major update to its UI. Now the instruments of the top-notch analytical service are at AAX users' fingertips.

AAX becomes the first crypto exchange to integrate The TIE dashboard

According to the official announcement shared by the team behind AAX crypto exchange, it has entered into a partnership with The TIE multi-product trading analytics ecosystem.

Image by AAX Exchange

With this partnership, real-time news on crypto, blockchain and Web3, in the form of quantified sentiment analysis and on-chain alerts will be available for traders on AAX.

All indicators will be visualized, so traders will be able to quickly identify key signals to make investment decisions.

Ben Caselin, head of Research and strategy at AAX, stresses that this collaboration will be of paramount importance for the UX/UI progress of his application:

With this partnership, AAX is further able to deliver on its core mission to level the playing field for investors in crypto and give users on our platform the most empowering trading experience. Tying up with The TIE is also part of our broader strategy to position our platform at the heart of society, not just to stay on top of significant trends, but also to evolve our vision and engage the public in a more informed manner.

An integrated newsfeed will combine data from mainstream media outlets, airdrop announcements and cutting-edge financial content.

More indicators for data-driven trading

Users will also be able to customize their newsfeeds to see only information about assets from their portfolios.

Joshua Frank, co-Founder and CEO of The TIE, claims that the first integration with a crypto service is a massive milestone for The TIE:

We are very excited to partner with AAX to bring The TIE's institutional grade crypto analytics to a broader audience. Crypto is about the democratization of finance - and with this partnership our data is now available to millions of traders around the globe.

Besides hand-picked news, The TIE module of AAX will broadcast social sentiment and trading volume signals for chosen assets.