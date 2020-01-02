BTC
Crypto Asset Trading in South Korea to Be Tax-Free for Now

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The South Korea’s Ministry of Finance has decided to postpone its plan on taxing revenues from crypto trading for lack of an exact definition of what ‘virtual assets’ are

Cover image via 123rf.com

South Korea is one of the biggest markets for digital asset trading, which has recently avoided a crypto ban, similar to the one in China.

The government here was going to lay taxation on virtual asset trading. However, now plans have changed and this is not going to happen as the term ‘virtual assets’ cannot get a proper definition from local experts yet.

Tax-free crypto trading for the time being

Finance Magnates reports that due to the confusion with the term ‘virtual assets’ the local authorities have temporarily withdrawn the initiative on taxing revenues that come from digital asset trading.

The intention to impose taxes on the pockets of crypto trading experts was announced in early December last year. But now the government intends to take a better look at the system of crypto taxes in major counties and impose it in South Korea, later on, after adopting for the local conditions. But not just now.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
image by @CL207

It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

