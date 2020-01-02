BTC
Original article based on tweet

Crypto Baron John McAfee Claims He Put Up Show Together with CIA and Zombie Coin

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    John McAfee claims that he was paid by the CIA to find him and the agency made the offer through the Zombie Coin project team

Cover image via www.instagram.com
Contents

As 2020 is walking the earth, some are making joke predictions about the Bitcoin price dropping below $1,000, Tron’s TRX becoming the most important crypto this year, hackers stealing crypto from all hardware wallets and Trump starting to buy Bitcoin.

John McAfee has done something different – he has stated that the troubles that the Crypto Twitter followed as a reality show about him throughout 2019 took place because the CIA had asked him to take part in them. Besides, he says that the offer was made via the Zombie Coin team. 

Anyway, thanks to those two events, John McAfee had the eyes of the community on him throughout the year.

‘Accepting an offer by the CIA to find myself’

The former antivirus mogul has tweeted that some events that happened to him in 2019 – the CIA going after him, in particular – happened on request from the CIA. The  Zombie Coin team ‘suing’ him for giving their project a bad name also seems to be part of this.

McAfee writes that Zombie Coin was just one of his companies of which he has ‘more than he can count’.

 ‘The CIA chase’

In spring 2019, McAfee spread the word that the IRS was after him since he had not been paying taxes for about eight years. Later, as per the man, the CIA joined it and he promised to reveal data compromising some of CIA agents.

The Zombie Coin whitepaper

In late August, the eccentric antivirus inventor announced on Twitter that he was hired by the Zombie Coin project to write a white paper for them. He demanded $4.5 mln for that, as well as 20 percent of Zombie Coins of the amount planned for release.

The coin’s team later on thanked McAfee for letting them participate in his ‘social experiment’ and put their website for sale at a starting price of $12. The Twitter page of the project has been inactive since November 7.

The Zombie Coin team confirms it

The Zombie Coin team says that all McAfee has said in the tweet was true. 

#John McAfee #Cryptocurrency Community

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Julius Koponen on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 09:54

Julius Koponen on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 09:54

Bitcoin can never go to 1000usd because of lost wallet keys. If everyone had access to their bitcoins, it could go to zero but not when that many bitcoins are lost for good. Funny that people were saying it can't be a ponzi scam because it didn't go to zero. Well you just have to think of zero being in the 2000-3000 region because the rest cannot be withdrawn ever.
Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
image by @CL207

It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

