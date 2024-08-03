Crucial TREAT Scam Warning Posted by SHIB Executive

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu’s marketing expert Lucie has taken to her account on the X platform to once again warn the SHIB community about numerous scammers who are targeting them.

She also revealed how these scammers have become useful for the Shibarium ecosystem. In particular, Lucie talked about those con artists who are trying their best to scam people using the TREAT token, which has not been released yet.

SHIB team makes scammers useful against their will

Lucie revealed that scammers who are hunting their unaware victims in the SHIB army trying to sell them fake TREAT tokens are becoming useful for the SHIB and Shibarium ecosystem without realizing this fact.

Lucie pointed out that those mummy’s cyber criminals like to use the official hashtag of TREAT — #TreatYourself. This is good for the X algorithm, Lucie explained. However, she warned that users must be careful and not fall for this scam trap. She stressed, writing this in caps, that the real TREAT token has not been launched yet.

Nothing like making scammers useful 😂



The “FAKE” Treat scammers like to use the hashtag #TreatYourself.



Good for the algorithm,



BUT



PLEASE, IF YOU ARE ONLY PLANNING TO BUY THE REAL @treatsforShib , DO NOT FALL FOR IT.



IT’S NOT RELEASED YET.



FOLLOW @kaaldhairya and… pic.twitter.com/Ye4san0jLm — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 2, 2024

Lucie suggested following the two leading figures in the SHIB team — Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya — to regularly obtain information about actual updates and new releases.

SHIB ecosystem evolution recap from Lucie

In another recent tweet, Lucie shared a recap of the evolution that the SHIB ecosystem has undergone by the present moment.

She mentioned that SHIB began as a joke but has by now grown into “one of the biggest Web 3.0 communities” with more than 1.4 million wallets holding this meme cryptocurrency. SHIB is the second largest one in terms of market capitalization after the original meme coin Dogecoin.

🐶 Shib Ecosystem Evolution



•Started as an internet joke, now one of the biggest Web 3.0 communities!

•Moving from speculative token to a legit decentralized platform.

•Aiming to be the foundation for a decentralized network state.



👥 SHIBizens:



•Mind blowing following,… pic.twitter.com/0JTCGmCcKO — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 3, 2024

She underscored that just like Bitcoin was founded by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, SHIB was created by the enigmatic Ryoshi. Reminding that over the last two years, SHIB has seen exponential growth, including the massive price surge during the previous bull market, Lucie also mentioned that the team is currently busy (among lots of other things) creating hubs within the SHIB Metaverse, which has not been launched yet, but the community has seen several video teasers already and was fascinated.

SHIB by now boasts its own decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, its own mobile game Shiba Eternity and the Layer-2 solution Shibarium with a Layer-3 blockchain in development.