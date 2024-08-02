Key Reason to Shibarium's Future Success Revealed by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, known to the crypto community as Lucie, has published a tweet, in which she spoke about crypto from an economic perspective in general and about SHIB in particular.

Besides, Lucie, who prefers not to reveal her last name to the public, unveiled several details about her education and current and past work experiences, and how she came into the crypto industry, and how she became a part of the Shiba Inu team. Initially, she held Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP but then switched to SHIB.

Shibarium success will depend on this factor

Lucie elaborated that the SHIB ecosystem has been “growing exponentially.” The reason for that is “a steady inflow of collaborations and partners.” She underscored that these new partnerships are necessary for the growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Another very important factor for the growth of Shibarium and its success in the future, as revealed by Lucie, is its utility and its constant expansion. The more projects are using this layer-2 SHIB solution, whether those are new tokens, swaps, services, NFT collections, etc., the better and the higher its utilization goes.

Lucie admitted that all projects that integrate Shibarium deserve to be supported by the SHIB team. But on the other hand, she pointed out, this reduces the SHIB team’s support for the Shiba Inu token itself. Therefore, she said, “It is critical to keep this in focus as we make our allocation of resources decisions.”

Shibarium reaches massive milestone

As reported by U.Today recently, layer-2 solution Shibarium surpassed the long-awaited milestone of 6,000,000 blocks. This high was reached despite the recent crypto market turbulence. Over the past few days, Shibarium has also seen a big surge in the daily transaction count as this metric soared almost 4x and reached 8,630 on Aug. 1 after falling to 2,570 on July 30.

A close reading of the daily transfer count was noticed on July 17 (8,390) and July 3 (9,370). The overall transaction count has also hit a big moonstone as it has surpassed the 418,000,000 level recently.

