'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash

Robert Kiyosaki, investor and entrepreneur, also famous as the author of the popular book on financial literacy called “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed his numerous followers on the X platform to send them an important message on what is happening in the markets now.

While they are crashing, he still sees an opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs.

"Stock market crashes. This is your turn to get richer"

Kiyosaki has tweeted that the stock market crash has arrived. On Friday, the Dow Jones index crashed by 600 points, the Nasdaq plunged by 2.4%, the S&P 500 slipped 6% from its recently achieved all-time high.

Robert Kiyosaki reminded his 2.1 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had been predicting this crash in his multiple tweets issued over the past few years. The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” many times warned that a crash would be coming soon.

One of the ways to behave now, he said is to use a chance to get rich which, he believes, has emerged now is to start “buying assets at bargain basement prices.” He admitted that losses that many investors and companies are facing now are “substantial.”

He referred to his aforementioned book and stated that “Rich dad taught his son and me when markets are crashing is the time the rich get richer” using the recommendation from above.

Bitcoin to $350,000 in August

In early June, Robert Kiyosaki surprised the crypto community by making a stunning prediction as to how high he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrencies to skyrocket this year. Kiyosaki tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to spike to the $350,000 level.

He explained that this was not actually a prediction but rather his “target, a dream, and a wish.” Curiously, he also revealed that he was holding and buying not only Bitcoin but also leading altcoins, in particular – Ethereum and Solana.



Kiyosaki has been actively tweeting about Bitcoin since at least 2020, when the pandemic landed, and he kept accusing the US government of printing “fake” US dollars to support the economy. This year, the financial guru has been giving another big reason for his Bitcoin surge expectations – the size of the US national debt (by now) has reached a staggering $35 trillion.