    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Expert in investing and finance Robert Kiyosaki believes it is time to get richer now
    Sat, 3/08/2024 - 7:56
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, investor and entrepreneur, also famous as the author of the popular book on financial literacy called “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed his numerous followers on the X platform to send them an important message on what is happening in the markets now.

    While they are crashing, he still sees an opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs.

    "Stock market crashes. This is your turn to get richer"

    Kiyosaki has tweeted that the stock market crash has arrived. On Friday, the Dow Jones index crashed by 600 points, the Nasdaq plunged by 2.4%, the S&P 500 slipped 6% from its recently achieved all-time high.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    "Easy Choice": Tether Boss Picks Bitcoin Over Ethereum
    Here's How Many XRP Tokens Ripple Has Now

    Robert Kiyosaki reminded his 2.1 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had been predicting this crash in his multiple tweets issued over the past few years. The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” many times warned that a crash would be coming soon.

    One of the ways to behave now, he said is to use a chance to get rich which, he believes, has emerged now is to start “buying assets at bargain basement prices.” He admitted that losses that many investors and companies are facing now are “substantial.”

    He referred to his aforementioned book and stated that “Rich dad taught his son and me when markets are crashing is the time the rich get richer” using the recommendation from above.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin Strategy Statement As BTC Reclaims $65,000
    Fri, 08/02/2024 - 08:48
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin Strategy Statement As BTC Reclaims $65,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to $350,000 in August

    In early June, Robert Kiyosaki surprised the crypto community by making a stunning prediction as to how high he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrencies to skyrocket this year. Kiyosaki tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to spike to the $350,000 level.

    He explained that this was not actually a prediction but rather his “target, a dream, and a wish.” Curiously, he also revealed that he was holding and buying not only Bitcoin but also leading altcoins, in particular – Ethereum and Solana.

    Kiyosaki has been actively tweeting about Bitcoin since at least 2020, when the pandemic landed, and he kept accusing the US government of printing “fake” US dollars to support the economy. This year, the financial guru has been giving another big reason for his Bitcoin surge expectations – the size of the US national debt (by now) has reached a staggering $35 trillion.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    Aug 3, 2024 - 7:49
    Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image "Easy Choice": Tether Boss Picks Bitcoin Over Ethereum
    Aug 3, 2024 - 7:49
    "Easy Choice": Tether Boss Picks Bitcoin Over Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Here's How Many XRP Tokens Ripple Has Now
    Aug 3, 2024 - 7:49
    Here's How Many XRP Tokens Ripple Has Now
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    "Easy Choice": Tether Boss Picks Bitcoin Over Ethereum
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD