    Guidance for Surviving Tough Crypto Market Provided by SHIB Team

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive addresses crypto community about surviving hard times on crypto market
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 14:37
    Guidance for Surviving Tough Crypto Market Provided by SHIB Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The official Shiba Inu marketing lead, known to the community as Lucie, has taken to her official X account to address the global crypto community and the army of SHIB holders about the current situation on the cryptocurrency market.

    Lucie shared guidance on how to survive the tough situation currently on the market in the best way.

    How to survive in tough market: SHIB executive

    Lucie touched on the subject of the tough situation that the crypto market is facing at the moment. She admitted that there are many retail investors and holders in the Shiba Inu ecosystem who may be frustrated, as they perhaps expected quicker results and a SHIB price surge.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Death Cross Looming? Solana (SOL) on Track for $200? Toncoin's (TON) Recovery Has Begun

    In order to survive those challenges and come out as a winner, Lucie recommends that the SHIB community stop “fixating on daily charts.” Instead of following the charts, she said, it is best to prepare for the long run: “Focus on the long-term development and growth.”

    The SHIB marketing lead said that holders with a long-term view have better chances of staying strong and preserving their confidence, despite various market fluctuations.

    Related
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 11:04
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB celebrates 4th birthday

    Today, Aug. 1, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, celebrates the fourth anniversary of its appearance – it happened in 2020, in a difficult year for the global economy and the cryptocurrency market thanks to the mysterious Ryoshi, who prefers not to reveal his real name.

    The creation of SHIB was inspired by the massive popularity of Dogecoin. The SHIB team claims that Shiba Inu has long left behind its status as just a meme coin. In October 2021, SHIB reached a historic peak of $0.00008616, with an impressive 3.8 million users holding SHIB in their wallets.

    Over the four years of its existence, the SHIB team has launched the ShibaSwap DEX, layer-2 blockchain Shibarium and NFTs on it,the Shiba Eternity game, and it is working on SHIB Metaverse. The team is also busy developing a layer 3 solution for SHIB.

    SHIB has been featured by many mainstream media outlets, such as Forbes and the like. Many experts predict that in 2025, SHIB may rally toward the $0.00 price level.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ryoshi
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 14:30
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Abnormal 2,764% Imbalance Stuns XRP: What's Happening?
    Aug 1, 2024 - 14:30
    Abnormal 2,764% Imbalance Stuns XRP: What's Happening?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds
    Aug 1, 2024 - 14:30
    Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Guidance for Surviving Tough Crypto Market Provided by SHIB Team
    Abnormal 2,764% Imbalance Stuns XRP: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD