Guidance for Surviving Tough Crypto Market Provided by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The official Shiba Inu marketing lead, known to the community as Lucie, has taken to her official X account to address the global crypto community and the army of SHIB holders about the current situation on the cryptocurrency market.

Lucie shared guidance on how to survive the tough situation currently on the market in the best way.

How to survive in tough market: SHIB executive

Lucie touched on the subject of the tough situation that the crypto market is facing at the moment. She admitted that there are many retail investors and holders in the Shiba Inu ecosystem who may be frustrated, as they perhaps expected quicker results and a SHIB price surge.

In order to survive those challenges and come out as a winner, Lucie recommends that the SHIB community stop “fixating on daily charts.” Instead of following the charts, she said, it is best to prepare for the long run: “Focus on the long-term development and growth.”

Staying Positive in a Tough Market



The market has been tough, and even the most optimistic among us didn’t fully anticipate the impact of unstable politics and global conflicts.



For those of us who appreciate the ongoing development, there’s still significant progress being… pic.twitter.com/uN6BJQ5FJG — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 1, 2024

The SHIB marketing lead said that holders with a long-term view have better chances of staying strong and preserving their confidence, despite various market fluctuations.

SHIB celebrates 4th birthday

Today, Aug. 1, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, celebrates the fourth anniversary of its appearance – it happened in 2020, in a difficult year for the global economy and the cryptocurrency market thanks to the mysterious Ryoshi, who prefers not to reveal his real name.

The creation of SHIB was inspired by the massive popularity of Dogecoin. The SHIB team claims that Shiba Inu has long left behind its status as just a meme coin. In October 2021, SHIB reached a historic peak of $0.00008616, with an impressive 3.8 million users holding SHIB in their wallets.

Over the four years of its existence, the SHIB team has launched the ShibaSwap DEX, layer-2 blockchain Shibarium and NFTs on it,the Shiba Eternity game, and it is working on SHIB Metaverse. The team is also busy developing a layer 3 solution for SHIB.

Happy 4th Birthday, SHIB! 🎉



You have 1,401,173 (0.005% 🆙) in the DeFi world. Another 4 million are estimated to be on exchanges.



Let’s celebrate your incredible journey with a list of its most inspiring achievements:



1.Beyond the Meme: SHIB started as a fun meme coin in… pic.twitter.com/gy4k6BFAAZ — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 1, 2024

SHIB has been featured by many mainstream media outlets, such as Forbes and the like. Many experts predict that in 2025, SHIB may rally toward the $0.00 price level.