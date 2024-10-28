Coinbase to Delist This Major Crypto, SEC Veteran Weighs in on New Developments in Ripple Case, Top Satoshi Candidate Exposes Real Satoshi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Check out the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Coinbase to delist this major cryptocurrency: Details

As recently announced by Coinbase Assets X account, the Coinbase exchange will suspend trading for Decentralized Social (DESO) on Nov. 8, 2024, on or around 2:00 p.m. (ET). Following this announcement, DESO's order books have been moved to a limit-only mode, where limit orders can be placed and canceled, and matches may occur. Coinbase's decision to delist DESO from its platform aligns with its efforts to maintain compliance with legal and technical security standards. This action reflects the platform's ongoing commitment to ensuring the quality of assets available for trading. In the meantime, Coinbase announced that Flare (FLR), Injective Protocol (INJ), The Sandbox (SAND) and Stacks (STX) tokens are now available to New York residents via Coinbase and the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

Ripple v. SEC: Former official weighs in on new developments

According to the SEC's request to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals from Oct. 24, the regulator is asking for the deadline for its principal brief to be moved to Jan. 15, 2025. This request has sparked speculation among XRP supporters, as this move of "extending the deadline" by the SEC was viewed as an attempt to delay the ongoing legal proceedings. To clarify the situation, former SEC regional director Marc Fagel took to X platform , explaining that the SEC's request is in line with standard court procedures. "Nobody is seeking to 'extend' anything," he wrote. "The court rules require the appellant to request a briefing date within 91 days of filing certain information with the court. The SEC has now done so." Despite Fagel's explanation, skepticism remains among some XRP community members regarding the SEC's commitment to a swift resolution.

