    Coinbase to Delist This Major Crypto, SEC Veteran Weighs in on New Developments in Ripple Case, Top Satoshi Candidate Exposes Real Satoshi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Valeria Blokhina
    Make sure to dive into the latest crypto events over the past weekend with U.Today's news digest!
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 15:30
    Coinbase to Delist This Major Crypto, SEC Veteran Weighs in on New Developments in Ripple Case, Top Satoshi Candidate Exposes Real Satoshi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Check out the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

    Coinbase to delist this major cryptocurrency: Details

    As recently announced by Coinbase Assets X account, the Coinbase exchange will suspend trading for Decentralized Social (DESO) on Nov. 8, 2024, on or around 2:00 p.m. (ET). Following this announcement, DESO's order books have been moved to a limit-only mode, where limit orders can be placed and canceled, and matches may occur. Coinbase's decision to delist DESO from its platform aligns with its efforts to maintain compliance with legal and technical security standards. This action reflects the platform's ongoing commitment to ensuring the quality of assets available for trading. In the meantime, Coinbase announced that Flare (FLR), Injective Protocol (INJ), The Sandbox (SAND) and Stacks (STX) tokens are now available to New York residents via Coinbase and the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

    Ripple v. SEC: Former official weighs in on new developments

    According to the SEC's request to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals from Oct. 24, the regulator is asking for the deadline for its principal brief to be moved to Jan. 15, 2025. This request has sparked speculation among XRP supporters, as this move of "extending the deadline" by the SEC was viewed as an attempt to delay the ongoing legal proceedings. To clarify the situation, former SEC regional director Marc Fagel took to X platform, explaining that the SEC's request is in line with standard court procedures. "Nobody is seeking to 'extend' anything," he wrote. "The court rules require the appellant to request a briefing date within 91 days of filing certain information with the court. The SEC has now done so." Despite Fagel's explanation, skepticism remains among some XRP community members regarding the SEC's commitment to a swift resolution.

    Top Satoshi candidate exposes real Satoshi

    Following the recent release of a controversial HBO documentary that identified Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as Satoshi Nakamoto, Todd decided to get his "little humorous revenge" on the film's creator, Cullen Hoback. Reacting to the unveiling of a new statue of Satoshi Nakamoto in Lugano, Switzerland, the developer jokingly juxtaposed images of the Satoshi statue (a hooded figure sitting cross-legged at a laptop) and Hoback in a similar pose. "I think they inadvertently revealed who Satoshi is," Todd wrote. Previously, the developer criticized Hoback's documentary for relying on highly questionable evidence. Despite the backlash and skepticism from the community regarding Hoback's claims, he continues to defend his theory, while the true identity of Satoshi remains a mystery.

