    Top Satoshi Candidate Exposes Real Satoshi

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has jokingly identified the real Satoshi
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 17:14
    Cover image via U.Today
    Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has reacted to the unveiling of a new Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland, by mocking American investigative filmmaker Cullen Hoback.   

    As reported by U.Today, Hoback's widely panned HBO documentary, which was released earlier this month, identified Todd as Satoshi. The Canadian developer reportedly went into hiding due to safety concerns following the release of the documentary. 

    Todd's humorous social media post includes back-to-back pictures of the Satoshi statue (a hooded figure sitting cross-legged at their laptop) and a photo of Hoback sitting in a similar post. "I think they inadvertently revealed who Satoshi is," he quipped. 

    Following the release of the much-hyped documentary, the Canadian developer accused Hoback of "grasping at straws" with his arguments. 

    As reported by U.Today, the investigative filmmaker came up with highly questionable evidence that included a message on the BitcoinTalk forum and the already-known controversy involving the John Dillon persona.  

    Later, Todd also provided Wired.com with the images of him engaging in outdoor activities around the same time Satoshi was publishing posts on the fabled BitcoinTalk forum.  

    Despite the backlash, Hoback is refusing to back away from his controversial theory, claiming that Todd is "a master of game theory." 

    That said, the consensus within the community is that the HBO documentary did not bring anything new to the table, and Satoshi's identity remains an unsolved mystery. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

