    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has slammed HBO documentary for putting his life in danger
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 7:53
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has denied creating Bitcoin in response to the HBO documentary that has identified him as Satoshi Nakamoto. 

    Todd also accused HBO and filmmaker Cullen Hoback of endangering his life with the irresponsible documentary. 

    The documentary has been widely criticized within the Bitcoin community due to its failure to present any compelling evidence that Todd is actually the creator of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    It mentioned Todd replying to Satoshi on the BitcoinTalk forum back in 2010. The documentary alleged that the Bitcoin developer accidentally posted from his own profile to continue Satoshi's post. Even though Hoback attempted to present this exchange as revealing, Todd was merely correcting Satoshi. 

    The documentary also included Todd's emails about electronic cash with Hal Finney, the recipient of the very first Bitcoin transaction, and the fact that he denied being skilled in C++ (despite his old resume showing otherwise). 

    Related
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    Sun, 10/06/2024 - 11:48
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    On top of that, the film has pointed to leaked emails between Todd and John Dillon, a mysterious person seemingly linked to the U.S. intelligence community. The documentary argued that Todd was using the fake Dillon persona to implement a controversial Bitcoin upgrade.

    Hoback's work has faced strong pushback from some members of the Bitcoin community. Ki Young Ju, CEO of analytics firm CryptoQuant, described the project as "disgusting," comparing it to a flat earth documentary that would not include opinions from reputed scientists. 

    However, the filmmaker has defended his project, arguing that it was "just presenting evidence" in an interview with CNN. He has also downplayed Todd's denial, claiming that he has some sort of "next-level game theory."  

    So far, the consensus seems to be that the big-budget documentary has nothing to offer, and Satoshi's identity remains an unsolved mystery.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

