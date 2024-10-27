Advertisement
    Could $72,000 Move Be Next for Bitcoin?

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin should be ready for another price target
    Sun, 27/10/2024 - 11:03
    Could $72,000 Move Be Next for Bitcoin?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In anticipation of the potential next major breakout Bitcoin is steadily rising toward the $72,000 mark. After successfully breaking through the upper limit of its prior declining channel Bitcoin has maintained its position above this level, which is encouraging and may signal additional upward momentum.

    By holding support above the upper limit of the long-standing descending price channel that characterized a large portion of its recent movement Bitcoin has demonstrated its resilience in the current price action. This move above earlier resistance might now serve as a level of support possibly creating the framework for an ongoing upward trend. If Bitcoin is able to hold above this crucial barrier it might be preparing for a more noticeable upward move.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A psychological milestone would be reached if Bitcoin were to reach $72,000, which would also strengthen the momentum it has been gaining in recent months. The argument for this upward continuation is supported by the technical indicators that are currently in use such as the moving average alignment. Maintaining upward pressure will depend on Bitcoin's ability to remain above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, which are trending upward and supporting the bullish sentiment.

    On the daily chart the RSI indicator is likewise displaying consistent momentum without reaching overbought levels, indicating potential for additional growth. Bitcoin must hold above the short-term support levels at $65,000 though in order to confidently aim for $72,000. As a former resistance this support level might offer a strong foundation for Bitcoin to test higher levels without being immediately pressured to sell.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

