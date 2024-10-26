Coinbase to Delist This Major Cryptocurrency: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase is set to perform a crypto asset delisting on its platform.

In a recent announcement, Coinbase has indicated its intention to delist Decentralized Social (DESO) from its platform. Coinbase notified the decision in a tweet, stating, "We regularly monitor the assets on our exchange to ensure they meet our listing standards. Based on recent reviews, we will suspend trading for Decentralized Social (DESO)on November 8, 2024, on or around 2 PM ET."

In light of this, DESO will be delisted on the Coinbase platform Nov. 8, 2024, at or around 2 p.m. ET. Ahead of this action, Coinbase says it has moved DESO order books to a limit-only mode where limit orders can be placed and canceled and matches may occur.

Coinbase's decision to delist DESO is part of its ongoing effort to maintain high standards for the assets listed on its exchange. The platform regularly reviews listed assets to ensure they comply with legal, compliance and technical security standards. While specific reasons for DESO's delisting were not disclosed, the action follows a recent review process.

Coinbase announcements

Coinbase announced this week that Flare (FLR), Injective Protocol (INJ), The Sandbox (SAND) and Stacks (STX) tokens are now available to New York residents via Coinbase and the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing Coinbase customers to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets.

Coinbase has recently announced that it would add support for ApeCoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The APE-PERP market will launch at or after 9:30 a.m. UTC Oct. 31, 2024.

In other latest developments, Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced now support Scroll and Turbo perpetual futures, which were introduced recently.

Coinbase recently boosted the leverage for perpetual futures trading to 20x, making it available to institutions through Coinbase International Exchange and regular traders via Coinbase Advanced.