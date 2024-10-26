Advertisement
    Coinbase to Delist This Major Cryptocurrency: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This decision to delist follows recent review process
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 16:05
    
    Major crypto exchange Coinbase is set to perform a crypto asset delisting on its platform.

    In a recent announcement, Coinbase has indicated its intention to delist Decentralized Social (DESO) from its platform. Coinbase notified the decision in a tweet, stating, "We regularly monitor the assets on our exchange to ensure they meet our listing standards. Based on recent reviews, we will suspend trading for Decentralized Social (DESO)on November 8, 2024, on or around 2 PM ET."

    In light of this, DESO will be delisted on the Coinbase platform Nov. 8, 2024, at or around 2 p.m. ET. Ahead of this action, Coinbase says it has moved DESO order books to a limit-only mode where limit orders can be placed and canceled and matches may occur.

    Coinbase's decision to delist DESO is part of its ongoing effort to maintain high standards for the assets listed on its exchange. The platform regularly reviews listed assets to ensure they comply with legal, compliance and technical security standards. While specific reasons for DESO's delisting were not disclosed, the action follows a recent review process.

    Coinbase announced this week that Flare (FLR), Injective Protocol (INJ), The Sandbox (SAND) and Stacks (STX) tokens are now available to New York residents via Coinbase and the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing Coinbase customers to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets.

    Coinbase has recently announced that it would add support for ApeCoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The APE-PERP market will launch at or after 9:30 a.m. UTC Oct. 31, 2024.

    In other latest developments, Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced now support Scroll and Turbo perpetual futures, which were introduced recently.

    Coinbase recently boosted the leverage for perpetual futures trading to 20x, making it available to institutions through Coinbase International Exchange and regular traders via Coinbase Advanced.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

