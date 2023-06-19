Coinbase Responds to SEC, Trillions of SHIB Reach Breakeven Point, XRP Recovery Coming: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Mon, 06/19/2023 - 15:49
article image
Valeria Blokhina
U.Today's weekend news digest is already out, don't miss this piece!
Coinbase Responds to SEC, Trillions of SHIB Reach Breakeven Point, XRP Recovery Coming: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top three news stories from the past weekend.

Coinbase fires back at SEC: details

In a recent Twitter thread, Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, shared the company's response to the SEC. Grewal wrote that it seems unusual for the government to defy a direct question from a federal court, adding that the SEC's evasive response goes further and, thus, Coinbase sets out its response. He continued by saying that the court should grant mandamus as the agency has decided not to grant Coinbase's rulemaking petition and is actively harming the industry. Concluding the thread, Grewal stated that if the court is inclined to defer action as the commission proposes, then it requires a progress report within no more than 60 days.

Related
Ripple Lawsuit at Its Very End? Community Reacts to CEO's New Comments

Trillions of SHIB tokens reach breakeven point as Shiba Inu price explodes

Yesterday, the price of the Shiba Inu token broke through a crucial resistance level at $0.000007, spiking by 4.6% in just 30 minutes. This mini rally took place as part of a larger rebound of the SHIB's price, following a previous drop of $0.0000054 a week ago. As a result of the breakthrough, more than one trillion SHIB tokens reached their breakeven point, per IntoTheBlock's data. The price of SHIB has increased by an astonishing 34% since last week's drop, bringing 18.58 trillion SHIB tokens into profitable territory. It is worth noting that this surge accounts for a substantial 40.9% of all "profitable" Shiba Inu tokens in circulation.

Related
3.8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved in Recent Hour, What's Happening?

XRP hits new price level, recovery coming

Following the release of the "Hinman docs" last week, the price of XRP demonstrated signs of recovery. However, the upward movement did not last long and later turned into a downturn. Despite the setback, XRP's resilience is notable. According to key technical indicators, in the previous four days, XRP has dipped below the $0.5 mark four times, yet it has bounced back each time, indicating a floor at this level. Additionally, the crypto is closely clinging to the 200-day EMA support level, which it has not crossed in almost three months. These factors contribute to a sense of robustness in XRP's performance, even in the face of broader market challenges.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image XRP Community Should Beware of This Scam Attack: Details
06/19/2023 - 15:45
XRP Community Should Beware of This Scam Attack: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Mastercard Files New Trademark for Crypto Tools
06/19/2023 - 15:30
Mastercard Files New Trademark for Crypto Tools
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Fidelity Rumored to File for Bitcoin ETF: Source
06/19/2023 - 15:08
Fidelity Rumored to File for Bitcoin ETF: Source
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan