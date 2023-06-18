Trillions of SHIB Tokens Reach Break-Even Point as Shiba Inu Price Explodes

Trillions of SHIB come to breakeven as Shiba Inu price slams through resistance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a remarkable turn of events, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has witnessed a breathtaking surge in its price, leading to an astonishing number of tokens finally reaching their break-even point. Recent market data analyzed by IntoTheBlock reveals that over a trillion SHIB have regained their initial value as a direct consequence of the latest price action.

The exceptional price movement occurred earlier today when SHIB broke through a crucial resistance level at $0.000007, resulting in a remarkable 4.6% gain within a mere 30 minutes. This breakthrough is part of a larger rebound in the Shiba Inu token's price, following a previous drop of $0.0000054 just a week ago.

In the wake of this significant breakout, more than 1 trillion SHIB tokens have transitioned from losses to profits, showcasing the extent of the rally. Since the last week's dip, the price of SHIB has experienced an impressive 34% surge, propelling 18.58 trillion SHIB tokens into profitable territory. Remarkably, this surge accounts for a substantial 40.9% of all "profitable" Shiba Inu tokens in circulation.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

With the current bullish momentum behind Shiba Inu, many are eagerly watching to see if this extraordinary price action will continue. This mini rally has definitely renewed optimism among SHIB token holders, many of whom have been waiting patiently for a turnaround after experiencing extended periods of decline.