Ripple Lawsuit at Its Very End? Community Reacts to CEO's New Comments

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took the Twitter community by surprise as he released a video wherein he discussed the events of the week, specifically the release of the Hinman documents.

Garlinghouse tweeted alongside the video that he was trying something new, as he usually does not make videos of this nature.

In the video clip, the Ripple CEO highlighted the SEC's inconsistencies as he shared the implications of the Hinman documents.

A line from the Ripple CEO that caught the attention of the XRP community was that "as our case comes to a close, the fight for clarity has to continue."

A Twitter user, Jay'V, underlines this as the keyword he caught in the Ripple CEO's speech. For another XRP community member, Mark Phillips, the Ripple case is at an inflection point, and big news might be expected soon.

Keywords… "as our case comes to a close; the fight for clarity HAS TO continue".. https://t.co/keaAM2xshV — Jay'V🪬 (@JayVTheGreat) June 16, 2023

CryptoLaw, the legal entity founded by XRP holders' attorney John Deaton, reacted to the speculation: "The case is fully briefed and awaiting a ruling. That is a case coming to a close."

As reported, former SEC attorney Marc Fagel predicted the Ripple lawsuit would come to a close in days. He notes that a delay could result from several factors other than the case's complexity.

Earlier, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made an audacious prediction of the lawsuit being resolved in "weeks" and not months.

Community reacts to Ripple CEO's speech

Yassin Mobarak, founder of Dizer Capital, applauds Ripple for standing its ground and not succumbing to the SEC's intimidation.

"Ripple never folded. Ripple fought with everything they have because they understood, from day one, this was bigger than just them," he stated in reaction to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's speech.

Wrath of Kahneman, a popular XRP community-focused Twitter account, highlighted the part he caught in the Ripple CEO's speech: "Without direct accusation, Brad points out Hinman Received millions of dollars of law firm part of an alliance with others that had a vested interest in the speech."

For Bill Morgan, lawyer and XRP enthusiast, the part he caught was when Garlinghouse mentioned that "He (Hinman) tried to make new laws, something only Congress can do."