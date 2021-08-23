China Bans Hydropower Stations from Supplying Cryptocurrency Mining Companies

News
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 08:14
article image
Arman Shirinyan
China's Yingjiang County has prohibited hydropower stations from supplying cryptocurrency mining companies
China Bans Hydropower Stations from Supplying Cryptocurrency Mining Companies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As part of the cryptocurrency supervisory campaign in China, the People's Government Office of Yingjiang County, Yunnan Province, has required all hydropower stations to stop providing illegal power supplies to cryptocurrency mining companies. If they do not voluntarily do so, they will be forced to, IT House reports.

The notice released by the county office ruled that all municipalities notify all hydropower stations in their jurisdiction to stop providing electricity for Bitcoin mining companies and remove any mining machines or rigs from the power plant area, if they have any, before August 24, 2021. In order to force the dismantling of the mining rigs, workshops and associated departments will be organized. If hydropower stations are not ready to comply with the released notice, they will be dismantled by the State Energy Bureau.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Related
PayPal's U.K. Customers Will Soon Be Able to Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin

Another addition to the notice was that townships are obligated to strengthen supervision of major data plants related to or part of hydropower stations. The County Development and Reform Bureau departments are ruled to increase legal efforts in order to eliminate the "illegal power" supply to crypto mining companies.

Previously, Anhui Province, Sichuan Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and other municipalities have been obligated to clean up and rectify the power consumption of cryptocurrency mining companies.

Yunnan Province Energy Bureau previously stated that it will investigate and take legal action against any Bitcoin mining company that relies on power generation companies, using unauthorized electricity sources or utilizing power for additional hidden profit-making.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bullish Implications for Bitcoin and Gold Spotted in 2H 2021: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
08/23/2021 - 13:49
Bullish Implications for Bitcoin and Gold Spotted in 2H 2021: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BNB Prints Several Green Candles, Soaring Above $500, After These Events Happened
08/23/2021 - 11:54
BNB Prints Several Green Candles, Soaring Above $500, After These Events Happened
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for August 23
08/23/2021 - 11:49
BTC, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for August 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk