Xiaomi Waiting for Regulatory Clarity to Delve Into Crypto

News
Sun, 08/22/2021 - 18:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Xiaomi is taking a “wait-and-see” approach to dealing with cryptocurrencies
Xiaomi Waiting for Regulatory Clarity to Delve Into Crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is not ready to make cryptocurrencies part of its fast-growing financial service business just yet.

Manu Kumar Jain, the company’s global vice president, told The Economic Times that more regulatory clarity is needed as far as crypto is concerned:

We will want to wait for all the regulatory things. Of course, crypto is an area, which is extremely interesting, and is the biggest buzzword and is doing exceptionally well. But we would want to understand more on the regulation side.

Related
Justin Sun Brags About Buying Ethereum Pet Rock NFT for $611K
Jain stressed that Xiaomi wants to be “100 percent compliant” with laws in various jurisdictions.

As reported by U.Today, Mi Store Portugal started accepting a slew of digital currencies earlier this month, but it swiftly removed the new payment options after a spokesperson for Xiaomi clarified that it was only a third-party reseller that had no direct link to the Beijing-headquartered tech behemoth.   

If Xiaomi, which aims to become the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer in three years, moves into crypto, it will likely stumble into a slew of regulatory roadblocks in China, which is known for egregiously anti-Bitcoin policies.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Xiaomi Waiting for Regulatory Clarity to Delve Into Crypto
08/22/2021 - 18:08
Xiaomi Waiting for Regulatory Clarity to Delve Into Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 22
08/22/2021 - 17:49
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Adoption Gains Steam in Afghanistan Amidst Taliban Takeover
08/22/2021 - 17:43
Bitcoin (BTC) Adoption Gains Steam in Afghanistan Amidst Taliban Takeover
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov