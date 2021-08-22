Xiaomi Waiting for Regulatory Clarity to Delve Into Crypto

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is not ready to make cryptocurrencies part of its fast-growing financial service business just yet.



Manu Kumar Jain, the company’s global vice president, told The Economic Times that more regulatory clarity is needed as far as crypto is concerned:

We will want to wait for all the regulatory things. Of course, crypto is an area, which is extremely interesting, and is the biggest buzzword and is doing exceptionally well. But we would want to understand more on the regulation side.