Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 22

Original U.Today article

Can Cardano (ADA) keep growing faster than the other coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the weekend is rather more bearish than bullish for the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the only gainer from the list, rising by 4% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has increased by +21.48%.

On the hourly chart, the decline may have finished for today as bulls are showing strength at the mark around $2.55. Thus, the selling trading volume is going down, which confirms bears' weakness.

In this case, one might expect a bounceback to the resistance of $2.60 by the end of the day.

On the bigger chart, there is a high possibility of seeing a test of yesterday's high at $2.52 before the growth continues. One should consider such a move as gaining power for an ongoing price rise.

On the weekly time frame, the drop may be more profound. If a decrease occurs, Cardano (ADA) may test the previous peak at $2.47, followed by a bounceback.

ADA is trading at $2.57 at press time.