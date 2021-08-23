Bitcoin Soars Back Above $50,000 While Cardano Hits Another All-Time High

Mon, 08/23/2021 - 03:24
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has hit $50,000 for the first time since mid-May while Cardano keeps setting new record highs
Bitcoin (BTC) revisited the $50,000 level for the first time since May 15 at 2:41 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.
Cardano
The market cap of the largest cryptocurrency is now inching closer to hitting the $1 trillion level, currently sitting at $943 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin is on track to record its second consecutive month in the green after plunging to the mid-$28,000 level in June.

With that being said, the flagship coin is 22 percent away from reaching its current all-time high of $64,804, which means that the cryptocurrency remains in a technical bear market for now.  

Cardano hits another all-time high

While Bitcoin’s relatively swift recovery to the $50,000 level is impressive, Cardano (ADA) is stealing the spotlight right now.

The native token of the top proof-of-stake blockchain has just hit yet another all-time high of $2.84.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano is set to launch smart contracts on Sept. 12, which is believed to be the main catalyst behind its stellar rally. 

