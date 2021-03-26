ENG
RU

China and Russia Are Swept Away by NFT Craze

News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 12:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
China and Russia are organizing large-scale exhibitions of art in the form of non-fungible tokens
China and Russia Are Swept Away by NFT Craze
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A massive show dedicated to crypto-inspired paintings in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) made by AI is taking place in Beijing today, March 26.

The famous Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is also preparing an exhibition, but paintings in the exhibit will hardly be related to Bitcoin or other crypto and will certainly not be made by AI.

NFTs from all over the world exhibited in China

Barrons has reported that the first exhibition related to blockchain-based art has opened in the Chinese capital today.

Visitors get a chance to see digital artwork by U.S. artist Beeple, who recently sold his NFT collage for $70 million in ETH at an online auction.

The show will also exhibit a canvas in the shape of a coin by Robert Alice from the U.K. which is covered in painted pieces of BTC source code. Other famous works of digital art will be included as well.

Related
It’s Inflection Point for Bitcoin Now, Soros Fund Management CIO Says, Here’s Why

The Hermitage joins the NFT hot trend

The first NFT exhibition in Russia will be hosted by the Hermitage in St. Petersburg later this year. The NFT-Art exhibition will be part of the Hermitage 20/21 project.

The museum's department of Contemporary Art is working to prepare this significant event.

#Blockchain News #China
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image XRP in the Green While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Plunge
News
03/21/2021 - 08:11

XRP in the Green While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Plunge
Alex Dovbnya
article image Dvision Network (DVI) Releases NFTs Collection Following Bithumb DVI Listing
News
03/22/2021 - 14:59

Dvision Network (DVI) Releases NFTs Collection Following Bithumb DVI Listing
Vladislav Sopov
article image "Move Over Bitcoin": Backstreet Boys Member Says Cardano Is Better Than Flagship Crypto
News
03/23/2021 - 16:02

"Move Over Bitcoin": Backstreet Boys Member Says Cardano Is Better Than Flagship Crypto
Alex Dovbnya