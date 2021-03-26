China and Russia Are Swept Away by NFT Craze

China and Russia are organizing large-scale exhibitions of art in the form of non-fungible tokens

A massive show dedicated to crypto-inspired paintings in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) made by AI is taking place in Beijing today, March 26.

The famous Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is also preparing an exhibition, but paintings in the exhibit will hardly be related to Bitcoin or other crypto and will certainly not be made by AI.

NFTs from all over the world exhibited in China

Barrons has reported that the first exhibition related to blockchain-based art has opened in the Chinese capital today.

Visitors get a chance to see digital artwork by U.S. artist Beeple, who recently sold his NFT collage for $70 million in ETH at an online auction.

The show will also exhibit a canvas in the shape of a coin by Robert Alice from the U.K. which is covered in painted pieces of BTC source code. Other famous works of digital art will be included as well.

The Hermitage joins the NFT hot trend

The first NFT exhibition in Russia will be hosted by the Hermitage in St. Petersburg later this year. The NFT-Art exhibition will be part of the Hermitage 20/21 project.

The museum's department of Contemporary Art is working to prepare this significant event.