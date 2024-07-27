    Chainlink (LINK) Price Might Skyrocket If This Pattern Plays Out

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    LINK price might be forming 'head and shoulders' pattern
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 14:55
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    According to the renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez, the Chainlink (LINK) price might be forming a “head and shoulders” pattern.

    In a recent post, he shared a four-hour chart that appears to show the formation of the pattern.

    Article image
    Source: Ali Charts/X

    In technical analysis, this pattern usually represents a trend reversal, often followed by a bull run.

    If the “neckline” closes at $15, this could potentially trigger the price to move up to $19.

    What is happening?

    During the recent market correction, Chainlink’s price dropped 16% from the week’s high to $12.6.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    As of press time, LINK was trading at $13.65, with a 24-hour trading volume of $203,437,634, down 24%.

    Whales buying dip?

    According to Martinez, whales have been buying the dip after the recent crypto market crash. To be specific, they have bought over 6.2 million LINK coins over the last week.

    #Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

