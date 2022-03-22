ChainGuardians Play-to-Earn Platform Announces Land Sale on Galler and Binance NFT

ChainGuardians team is thrilled to announce that its Cryptoverse LAND will be avaliable on heavyweight NFT marketplaces

Mainstream player-centric GameFi protocol ChainGuardian shares the details of its upcoming sale of in-game land plots. Owners of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) accounts are invited to take part in the Cryptoverse LAND sale campaign.

Cryptoverse LAND comes to Binance NFT, Galler: ChainGuardians

According to the official announcement shared by the ChainGuardian team, the Cryptoverse, an immersive digital world built on the Unreal Engine 5 mechanism, starts offering its in-game land plots as NFTs.

Image by ChainGuardians

On March 22, 2022, the first batch of Cryptoverse's NFTs will be offered on Binance NFT, the digital collectibles arm of world-leading crypto exchange Binance (BNB).

LAND tokens are actually ERC-721 assets avaliable on two major blockchains, i.e., Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). Single Parcels will be minted on Polygon, while Estates are set to go live on Ethereum.

The cross-chain opportunity is designed to make the upcoming sale profitable for early-stage investors: they can protect their strategies from high fees. Galler platform is another technical partner of the sale.

Cryptoverse co-founder Robbie Cochrane invites all GameFi enthusiasts to take part in the LAND sale on a world-leading platform for NFTs:

Cryptoverse is delighted to be conducting a portion of our metaverse LAND sales on Binance NFT and Galler, Binance’s DEX partner for NFTs. Binance is a household name within the industry and we're extremely excited to include their exceptional community into our NFT LAND sales.

Special "early birds" promo: 140 NFTs up for grabs

The sale starts on March 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. UTC. Binance's stablecoin, BUSD, will be accepted as a payment method. All participants should pass KYC checks.

A total of 2,580 tokens will be avaliable on Binance NFT, while 250 tokens will be released on Galler. "Small" NFTs will cost $5,200 each; "Single" collection items will be available at $180 per token.

Besides that, between March 22, 2022, and March 28, 2022, 90 exclusive Binance Kyubu NFTs and 50 exclusive Galler Kyubu NFTs will be offered to "early birds." Every Kyubu NFT is mirrored by a physical item.

Purchasers will receive vouchers: LAND plots should be claimed before May 1, 2022.