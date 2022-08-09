Celphish Finance (CELP) Launches as Novel Multi-Chain Token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The previous centralized system that controlled the liquidity of digital assets and the blockchain has failed to meet the trading needs of most of its users. To solve this issue, DeFi or Decentralised Finance was introduced. DeFi is a new introduction to the cryptocurrency industry and refers to a set of programs that provide decentralized financial services.

Decentralization differs significantly from the traditional centralized method, controlled by a few financial institutions. Instead, financial services are decentralized through smart contracts, with rules embedded in computer code and automatically enforced. All transaction data is stored in a distributed ledger.

What is Celphish Finance (CELP)?

Celphish Finance (CELP) is a community-driven initiative that enables multi-chain liquidity sourcing and trading from diverse liquidity sources, such as DEXs that operate on multiple blockchain networks. Celphish Finance (CELP) offers a secure, uncomplicated, and quick peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform, enabling users to exchange freely without unnecessary verification requirements or wait times. In addition, the platform employs a secure system that addresses the inherent trust issues of P2P trading online.

Celphish Finance (CELP) introduces new and powerful cryptocurrency functionality to trade and management of NFT assets. It uses the Automated Market Makers (AMM) architecture and a nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace.

Ads

What Is the aim of Celphish Finance (CELP)?

Celphish aims to make crypto holders and enthusiasts perform crypto activities with their smartphones without any restriction. They want to become the preferred platform that lets users trade and swap tokens at the lowest price possible. They also want to create a decentralized exchange that enables users and other decentralized protocols to carry out easy and quick token swaps.

Why Celphish Finance (CELP)?

Celphish Finance (CELP)'s quest to achieve its goals has certain advantages that make it worthy in the industry. Some of them include:

Transparency: CelphishSwap will equip users with an exchange service that is open and transparent. There will be a permanent, transparent, blockchain-based overview of all cryptocurrencies.

Security: Celphish main priorities are security, safety, and trustworthiness.

Sovereign system: Celphish has created a decentralized global currency with an efficient infrastructure.

Fast Transaction APP: It has a higher transaction rate than others, making it more unique and quicker.

Low transaction fees: Celphish offers a lower transaction fee.

Complete uniqueness: Celphish distinguishes itself from others by being a Decentralised token with a charity focus.

Much easier access for users: they offer a better platform with more functions, speed, and flexibility

Does Celphish have a roadmap?

Celphish Finance (CELP) has a well-thought-out and constructed two-quarter roadmap, split into four and three phases. These plans were made to provide services that will meet users' needs and achieve their goals.

Quarter 1, 2022

Phase I: Website Launched

Phase II: Launching of NFT Collection

Phase III: Launch of Social Media Platform

Phase IV: CelphishSwap

Quarter 2, 2022

Phase I: Launch Dapp

Phase II: NFT Marketplace

Phase III: Launch of Multi-Chain Bridge

Who are the inventors of Celphish Finance (CELP)?

That has not been disclosed, but it has been made known that the developers of Celphish cut across different fields. The decisions are carried out by the team in a democratic manner and are based on the vision the whole team shares.