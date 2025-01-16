Cardano Founder Praises XRP Community's Resilience and Ripple CTO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson has sent praise to the XRP community for all they have been through with the long-standing SEC lawsuit and all the delistings from top exchanges.

Hoskinson also mentioned his public meetings with the Ripple’s David Schwartz, speaking positively of the Ripple CTO.

XRP community "resilient as ever", Ripple CTO is "super smart": Hoskinson

In a recent podcast, Hoskinson spoke about being strong enough to be able to stand up after getting hit hard. The Cardano founder referred to the XRP community as a great example of such an attitude to facing hardships. “Every single time you get hit hard you have to come back,” he stated.

“No one got hit harder than them,” Hoskinson said, meaning the XRP community. He shared that he had spent a lot of time in their Spaces and spent a lot of time talking to their community members.

He also spoke well of the Ripple chief technology officer (CTO) David Schwartz, saying that he is “a great guy, a brilliant guy.” “It’s a lot of fun being in meeting with him,” Hoskinson added, saying: “He’s super smart.” Besides, the Cardano creator said that Schwartz remains really passionate about Ripple and XRP after all that Ripple has been through thanks to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here’s what Hoskinson said about that: “Every step of the way they were excluded, delisted, sued. And even when they won they still had to fight. Yet, they are still around. They are still resilient.” The comments made by Hoskinson came as he talked about the SEC filing an opening brief to appeal Ripple’s recent victories in court.

Ripple CEO slams SEC and its chairman

Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse has slammed the SEC chairman Gary Gensler over the regulator filing an opening brief in their appeal case against Ripple.

The opening brief insists that the court has wrongfully concluded that XRP offers and sales conducted by Ripple did not match Howey's expectation-of-profits requirement.

Garlinghouse commented on that in his X post, calling that action “One definition of insanity.” He said: “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Gensler's SEC really took this to heart.”

Such persistence indeed raises eyebrows in the crypto community considering the fact that on January 25 Gensler is to vacate the position of the SEC chairman.