    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's top executives slammed the SEC after the agency unveiled its opening brief in the appeal case
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 6:05
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently took to social media to slam SEC Chair Gary Gensler after the SEC filed its opening brief in the Ripple appeal case.  

    "One definition of insanity....Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.  Gensler's SEC really took this to heart," he quipped.

    In its opening brief, the SEC argues that the district erred in concluding that the XRP offers and sales conducted by the defendants failed to satisfy Howey's expectation-of-profits requirement. 

    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    Moreover, it erred in concluding that the offers and sales of the token in exchange for non-cash consideration failed to satisfy Howey's investment-of-money requirement.  

    The SEC has urged the court to vacate the district court's final judgment and summary judgment with respect to Ripple's sales and offers of XRP to retail buyers. 

    "I honestly found the brief lackluster - almost as though the drafter knew he was wasting his time. For example, almost half the brief was spent just reiterating what the trial court ruled," attorney Jeremy Hogan commented. 

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, has expectedly downplayed the significance of this filing, claiming that the lawsuit is "just noise."

    Meanwhile, the price of XRP surpassed the $3 mark for the first time in seven years on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the SEC would likely freeze some non-fraud crypto enforcement cases in a major policy change.

    Alderoty has himself stated that the appeal will likely be abandoned by the incoming administration. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

