'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial guru and Bitcoin supporter, widely known for authoring the classic book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has made yet another bullish Bitcoin price prediction.

However, this time, it is slightly lower than his earlier expectations about BTC for this year.

I "predict $250,000 this year": Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki published his tweet earlier today as the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency surged to hit the $100,500 zone. Kiyosaki then tweeted: “Bitcoin over $100,000,” adding that he now predicts the digital gold to hit $250,000 this year, and that he is “buying more” of it.

BITCOIN over $100k



Predict $250 k this year.



Buying more January 16, 2025

Many commentators agreed with Kiyosaki’s prediction, suggesting that should the new U.S. president indeed begin to build the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as promised before the election, BTC could soar as high as $350,000 and could even go much higher.

In the late fall of 2024, Kiyosaki once tweeted that he liked the Bitcoin tactics that Michael Saylor has been using for MicroStrategy — accumulating and holding Bitcoin tightly — and tried to follow it but on a much smaller scale. He also agreed with Saylor that in 10 years, Bitcoin would be worth $12 million per coin since, by then, it would take away part of gold’s market share.

Here's the twist in Kiyosaki's Bitcoin strategy

Curiously, in November-October, when predicting a Bitcoin surge, Kiyosaki stated that he would stop accumulating BTC once the price surpassed $100,000 since it was not time “to get greedy.” However, now he says he is buying more Bitcoin and intends to continue doing this.

In December 2024, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” predicted several times that, in 2025, Bitcoin would skyrocket to $350,000 per coin. However, one of those predictions stated that BTC would reach a minimum of $175,000 this year, with high chances of soaring to $350,000 by the end of 2025.

In December, Kiyosaki also slammed BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink over the massive spot Bitcoin ETF outflows the company faced then. Two of the largest outflows since the ETF inception took place in December. Kiyosaki then stated that BlackRock intentionally sold Bitcoin to keep its price below $100,000, so as to allow whales to buy more BTC.

Kiyosaki is known for his long-term accumulation of Bitcoin, gold and silver and his belief in those as safe haven assets.