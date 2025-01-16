Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki makes stunning Bitcoin price prediction
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 7:54
    A
    A
    A
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial guru and Bitcoin supporter, widely known for authoring the classic book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has made yet another bullish Bitcoin price prediction.

    However, this time, it is slightly lower than his earlier expectations about BTC for this year.

    I "predict $250,000 this year": Kiyosaki

    Kiyosaki published his tweet earlier today as the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency surged to hit the $100,500 zone. Kiyosaki then tweeted: “Bitcoin over $100,000,” adding that he now predicts the digital gold to hit $250,000 this year, and that he is “buying more” of it.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    Bitcoin (BTC): This Breakout Opens $100,000, Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Reversal Pattern Here, Solana (SOL) Bounces Off: But What's Next?
    Bitcoin Tops $100K. Are Bulls Out of the Woods?

    Many commentators agreed with Kiyosaki’s prediction, suggesting that should the new U.S. president indeed begin to build the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as promised before the election, BTC could soar as high as $350,000 and could even go much higher.

    In the late fall of 2024, Kiyosaki once tweeted that he liked the Bitcoin tactics that Michael Saylor has been using for MicroStrategy — accumulating and holding Bitcoin tightly — and tried to follow it but on a much smaller scale. He also agreed with Saylor that in 10 years, Bitcoin would be worth $12 million per coin since, by then, it would take away part of gold’s market share.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 09:56
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Here's the twist in Kiyosaki's Bitcoin strategy

    Curiously, in November-October, when predicting a Bitcoin surge, Kiyosaki stated that he would stop accumulating BTC once the price surpassed $100,000 since it was not time “to get greedy.” However, now he says he is buying more Bitcoin and intends to continue doing this.

    In December 2024, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” predicted several times that, in 2025, Bitcoin would skyrocket to $350,000 per coin. However, one of those predictions stated that BTC would reach a minimum of $175,000 this year, with high chances of soaring to $350,000 by the end of 2025.

    In December, Kiyosaki also slammed BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink over the massive spot Bitcoin ETF outflows the company faced then. Two of the largest outflows since the ETF inception took place in December. Kiyosaki then stated that BlackRock intentionally sold Bitcoin to keep its price below $100,000, so as to allow whales to buy more BTC.

    Kiyosaki is known for his long-term accumulation of Bitcoin, gold and silver and his belief in those as safe haven assets.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin Price Prediction #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 8:06
    Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 6:05
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD