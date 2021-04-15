Cardano Becomes Available on Leading Crypto IRA Platform

iTrustCapital, a self-directed cryptocurrency IRA provider, has announced that it now allows investing Cardano (ADA) in retirement accounts.

The main advantage of putting money in crypto through your Roth IRA is the ability not pay any taxes when trading crypto. iTrustCapital's clients are charged a 1 percent trading fee. On top of that, they are to shell out a fixed monthly service fee of $29.95.

Apart from Cardano, iTrust Capital also offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Pokladot, EOS, and other cryptocurrencies. For diversification purposes, it also offers access to the gold markets.

Cardano has emerged as one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies during this bull run. As reported by U.Today, it reached yet another all-time high on Apr. 14.