All-Time High Season: Bitcoin Hits $64K While Cardano Surpasses $1.5

News
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 05:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, and VeChain have hit new all-time highs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Multiple major cryptocurrencies have simultaneously hit new all-time highs amid a wild crypto rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) has just surpassed $64,000 for the first time in history on all major exchanges while Cardano (ADA) has finally managed to touch the much-coveted $1.5 level after falling short of doing so in February.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin, is now awfully close to hitting $2,400 for the first time, currently trading at $2,374 on the Kraken exchange.

VeChain (VET), FTX Token (FTT), Decred (DCR) are also among cryptocurrencies that reached new peaks moments ago, according to CoinGecko data.    

CoinGecko
Image by coingecko.com

Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble

A watershed moment for the industry    

The total cryptocurrency market cap has now hit $2.24 trillion, meaning that it’s now a hair's breadth away from surpassing the value of Apple.

The whole industry has regained momentum ahead of Coinbase’s direct listing that is going to take place today.

Coinbase could be the biggest public debut ever for a tech company, eclipsing even social media giant Facebook.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

thecryptobuds