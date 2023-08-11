Cardano (ADA) Unveils Key Milestones Toward Full Decentralization

Cardano is making significant progress on its path to full decentralization, with recent updates showcasing major advancements. The latest weekly report, as of today, highlights important developments that are driving Cardano's evolution.

The core technology teams have introduced a new node on the SanchoNet development network. This move brings the Cardano community closer to understanding governance features outlined in major CIP-1694. To ensure secure node integration, a special measure called bootstrap peers has been put in place, marking a step toward wider system distribution.

In the world of transactions, the ledger team has been fine-tuning how transactions are handled during the Conway era. Additionally, the Plutus tools team has been busy enhancing the capabilities of Marconi and Marlowe, enabling them to perform better.

Efforts to scale Cardano have yielded positive results, thanks to the Hydra and Mithril teams. Notably, the Marlowe team has been refining Marlowe Runtime and enhancing its use of oracles.

Expansion of Cardano

The importance of community involvement is evident in Voltaire, where discussions in CIP-1694 workshops are shaping participatory governance. The introduction of "Intersect" encourages individuals, developers and companies to collaborate and shape Cardano's future.

Catalyst, the project's funding mechanism, is also moving forward with innovations like the continuous testnet and improved user interfaces. The community's engagement continues to be strong, laying the groundwork for robust development.

Education efforts are expanding globally, with the ADA team hosting a Haskell Course in Kenya. This outreach underscores Cardano's commitment to nurturing talent and knowledge-sharing.