Cardano (ADA) Negates Major Bearish Pattern with Recent Price Rally, Says Trader Peter Brandt

News
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 16:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano might finally be out of the woods after a recent price rally, according to veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt
Cardano (ADA) Negates Major Bearish Pattern with Recent Price Rally, Says Trader Peter Brandt
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano, the native token of the eponymous proof-of-stake blockchain, has managed to avoid a major price crash after forming a bearish pattern, according to commodity trading veteran Peter Brandt.

In a recent tweet, the prominent chartist states that the token has already negated a head and shoulders pattern following its recent advance.

Brandt initially expected ADA to top out the same way Litecoin (LTC) did in mid-2018 after spotting the aforementioned bearish formation.  

However, the ongoing recovery has apparently proved him wrong.    

Earlier today, the ADA cryptocurrency soared more than 8 percent, reaching its highest level since June 15. It has managed to outperform all major altcoins, including Binance Coin (BNB).  

This is not the first time that Brandt has to eat his words after tweeting sensationalist cryptocurrency price predictions. Back in March 2020, he forecasted that zero could be Bitcoin’s ultimate bottom. The flagship cryptocurrency is up 849 percent since that tweet.

Related
Biggest DeFi Hack Ever? Cross-Chain Protocol Poly Network Drained of More Than $600 Million

Cardano’s looming smart contract launch

ADA is rallying on the cusp of the much-anticipated smart contract launch.

As reported by U.Today, IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson revealed that the exact date of the hard-fork combinator event would be announced in mid-August.
The Goguen era is expected to come to an end in early September.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image BREAKING: BitMEX Pays $100 Million to Resolve CFTC and FinCEN Charges
08/10/2021 - 18:24
BREAKING: BitMEX Pays $100 Million to Resolve CFTC and FinCEN Charges
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Leonicorn Swap (LEOS), First-Ever Multi-Purpose AMM, Builds All-in-One DeFi Ecosystem
08/10/2021 - 17:20
Leonicorn Swap (LEOS), First-Ever Multi-Purpose AMM, Builds All-in-One DeFi Ecosystem
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image BTC, ADA, BNB, XLM, and LTC Price Analysis for August 10
08/10/2021 - 17:00
BTC, ADA, BNB, XLM, and LTC Price Analysis for August 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk