Advertisement
Advertisement

    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 22:02
    Over $73 million in XRP has been moved to Coinbase amid a market cooldown, raising speculation about potential whale sell-offs
    Advertisement
    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Blockchain monitoring firm Whale Alert has just spotted a massive XRP transfer involving 29,532,534 XRP to Coinbase, a major U.S. crypto exchange, on May 12.

    Advertisement

    This large XRP transfer, worth $73,380,255, comes as the recent bull market appears to be rounding up, as the prices of major cryptocurrencies return to the red zone after recording massive gains in the previous days.

    XRP stays bullish

    Although XRP has defied this trend as it maintains a bullish trajectory, recording a price increase of 6.87% over the last day, the coin has slowed down on its rapid upsurge, sitting steadily at the $2.53 mark as of press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?
    XRP/BTC Chart Hints at Potential Bullish Reversal with Falling Wedge
    Bitcoin Predicted to Benefit from New Tax Proposal Adding $2.5 Trillion to Deficit
    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    With XRP sitting steady at $2.63 for more than six hours during the latter half of the day, its recent rapid ascent appears to have been stalled due to surging sell activities from short-term investors looking to take profits.

    Advertisement

    This is evident in the latest whale activity, which involved millions of XRP moved to a cryptocurrency trading platform. The data shows that the massive transfer was executed by an unknown wallet address in a single transaction, suggesting a possible sell-off attempt by an XRP whale.

    Although the reason behind the massive transfer is uncertain, the XRP community has seen more such large transactions over the last week, suggesting increased trading activity among high-profile investors and institutional investors.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 18:15
    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    While XRP has retained its bullish momentum despite the ongoing market corrections, the coin has surged massively by over 139% in trading volume, signaling unrelenting on-chain activities among its traders.

    With XRP trailing positively despite the broad market downside pressure, there are speculations that the crypto has high chances of maintaining its price above $2 while targeting a $3 mark soon.

    While XRP has shown signs of a long-term bullish outlook, more large sell-offs from whales could threaten its potential to record more gains or reach $3 soon.

    XRP’s positive price trends have fueled increased confidence among investors, and many anticipate that the cryptocurrency will achieve a new ATH before the end of this bull cycle.

    #XRP #Cryptocurrency Whales
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 20:52
    XRP/BTC Chart Hints at Potential Bullish Reversal with Falling Wedge
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 20:12
    Bitcoin Predicted to Benefit from New Tax Proposal Adding $2.5 Trillion to Deficit
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?
    XRP/BTC Chart Hints at Potential Bullish Reversal with Falling Wedge
    Bitcoin Predicted to Benefit from New Tax Proposal Adding $2.5 Trillion to Deficit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD