Peter Brandt Says Zero Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Ultimate Bottom

Sun, 03/15/2020 - 18:09
  • Alex Dovbnya

    $3,000? $1,000? Bitcoin (BTC) could collapse all the way to zero, according to trading veteran Peter Brandt

Commodity trader Peter Brandt says that he places his bets on Bitcoin (BTC) plunging all the way to zero. 

The drop below $7,500 was an inflection point for the prominent chartist who was bullish on the orange coin just a few months ago. 

No middle ground

According to Brandt, Bitcoin could either hit $100,000 or $0. After the May 12 crash that frightened even the most ardent bulls, the trader now leans towards the second scenario.  

Back in December, he described BTC's thorny path to $100,000 that included bottoming out just the $5,300 level in July. BTC actually crashed to as low as $3,870 on the black Thursday.         

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried even claimed that BitMEX's liquidations could have cascaded all the way to zero if the exchange hadn't pulled the plug. This means that Brandt's uberbearish price call is not that far-fetched.      

Peter Schiff was right (for once)

Meanwhile, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, whose Bitcoin tweets are usually treated as a contrarian indicator, finally had a chance to brag about this accurate price prediction. 

In fact, Schiff posted a stale joke about the BTC price being halved just two days before it actually went down a whopping 50 percent. 

However, as reported by U.Today, the market cap of gold erased eight Bitcoin market caps in four days despite being considered a robust store of value.    

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)': Crypto Community Reacts to Fed Cutting Interest Rates to Zero

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 06:05
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Federal Reserve launching its $700 bln QE program is perceived as the most bullish thing for Bitcoin (BTC)

The Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to zero in an attempt to prop up the struggling U.S. economy that was hit by the coronavirus crisis. To top that off, the central bank also kicked off a gargantuan $700 bln quantitative easing (QE) program

As expected, the cryptocurrency community perceived this aggressive monetary stimulus as bullish news for Bitcoin whose supply is fixed at 21 mln coins. 

QE is a gift for Bitcoin 

Trader and cryptocurrency analyst Luke Martin (a.k.a ‘Venture Coinist) is convinced that the stage has already been set for Bitcoin to succeed in the long-term. 

The rationale behind such statements is very simple -- QE significantly increases the supply of the U.S. dollar. Subsequently, Bitcoin, which will become even more scarce during the May halving, is expected to trade stronger against the greenback. 

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell suggests that it’s a good time to go long on Bitcoin, asking how he can take a loan with zero interest.

Some remain skeptical

Bitcoin’s 40 percent crash that left bulls aghast on March 12 has dampened the enthusiasm of the crypto community, which is why many of its members took the Fed news with a dose of skepticism. 

When Tyler Winklevoss, the CEO of crypto exchange Gemini, tweeted that Bitcoin is a hedge against rate cuts and QE, but some of his followers, including crypto trader John Rager, were quick to point out that the Thursday crash effectively invalidated his claim. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

