Cardano Creator Reveals When Precise Date of Smart Contract Launch Will Be Known

We will soon know exactly when Cardano's Alonzo hard fork is going to launch

Cardano is getting extremely close to launching smart contracts.

During a recent livestream, IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson announced that the date of the Alonzo hard fork combinator event will be announced in mid-August:



Based on the information Hoskinson currently has, Cardano is set to active smart contracts in late August and early September.

We are going to know this date definitively based on the feedback we get from the exchanges, EMURGO, and the rest of the partners that have to integrate.

Starting from next week, IOHK will start bringing in exchanges partners, moving to the “Purple” stage of the multi-phase Alonzo upgrade, Hoskinson says:

As usual, an HFC event has to be triggered five days before it will take place.

In early March, Cardano rolled out the Mary hard fork that turned it into a multi-asset blockchain.