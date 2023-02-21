Cardano (ADA) Community Divided as Charles Hoskinson Responds to Criticism

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has refuted claims that the blockchain project has a "cult" following amid debates about contingent staking

The comments come after a tweet from Twitter user @wuffett_barren, who suggested that the @cardano_whale account would be a better representative for the Cardano community than Hoskinson himself.

Hoskinson responded by saying that those who criticize Cardano as a cult are wrong, and that the ecosystem's growth is something to be proud of.

He also pointed out that contingent staking (CS), an optional hypothetical feature, is not even at the Cardano Improvement Proposal stage yet.

The @cardano_whale account had expressed concern that adopting CS would lead to exclusion from the Cardano community, arguing that it would violate L1 neutrality.

This, they argued, would force everyone overnight into a regulated system that could exclude people.

The @cardano_whale account also expressed disappointment at the response from some members of the Cardano community, who had attacked those with different views.

However, they also acknowledged that Cardano is bigger than any one individual and that they may have been influenced by their own interpretations of events.

Despite these concerns, the @cardano_whale account acknowledged that they respect the views of those who support CS, and that if it was voted in through Voltaire, they could probably live with it.

As reported by U.Today, the founder of Cardano and IOHK recently discussed the possibility of adding KYC support to the first layer of the Cardano blockchain in a Twitter exchange. The debate was sparked by a tweet from Calvin Koepke, lead engineer at SundaeSwap Labs, who argued that KYC support will be necessary for mass adoption, while Cardano enthusiast Alexander Monad expressed concerns about a potential centralized system.