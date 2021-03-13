BTC, BNB, ADA, DOT and UNI Price Analysis for March 13

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) keep growing faster than altcoins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with continued growth on the market. What is more, some coins have even set new peaks.

The crucial data for Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI):

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,115,406,118,806 $59,724.64 $62,949,407,066 5.78% Binance Coin BNB $42,558,293,195 $275.89 $3,960,151,714 -0.29% Cardano ADA $36,047,014,200 $1.14 $6,178,127,686 5.87% Polkadot DOT $34,334,915,436 $37.35 $2,402,273,495 4.12% Uniswap UNI $17,106,337,730 $32.81 $804,644,304 7.89%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has set its new all-time high at $60,000, rising by more than 5% over the last day.

On the daily chart, there is a chance to see a restest of the mirror level at $57,500 as there is no liquidity to continue the rise.

However, such a move should be considered a correction but not the start of a bearish trend.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,600 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the only loser today. The price of the native exchange token has dropped by 0.29% since yesterday.

According to the chart, Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the vital mark of $300. There is almost no seller pressure, which means that the resistance may be attained next week.

Binance Coin is trading at $275 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the second-biggest gainer today. Its rate has gone up by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) has successfully tested the support at $0.97, which means that bulls have confirmed their power. Thus, a bullish divergence has been formed on the RSI indicator. All in all, conditions are set to see ADA at the level around $1.33 next week.

Cardano is trading at $1.12 at press time.

DOT/USD

Polkadot (DOT) is not an exception to the rule as it has also shown bullish power recently.

On the daily time frame, Polkadot (DOT) has accumulated enough strength for a rise. The lines of the MACD indicator are about to switch to green, which will confirm an ongoing bull run. In this case, the rate of the altcoin may reach $42 soon.

DOT is trading at $37.52 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) is the biggest gainer today. The rate of the DeFI token has risen by 7.89%.

Despite the sharp growth today, the rise may continue to the resistance at $35. Taking into account the long-term accumulation phase, there are chances of seeing a breakout and a new peak at the current wave growth.

UNI is trading at $32.72 at press time.