Bloxmith Unveils Raiders Rumble Game on Flow (FLOW) Blockchain

With the new game, both Web2 and Web3 players can enjoy PvP tournaments and exciting missions in the Raiders Rumble world. Also, the most passionate enthusiasts will be able to compete for prizes provided by Flow (FLOW) blockchain.

Bloxmith launches Raiders Rumble on Google Play and App Store

According to the official announcement shared by Bloxmith game developers, its flagship product Raiders Rumble is now available on both major digital marketplaces, Google Play and App Store. Users can download it and start playing even without opening crypto wallets and buying NFTs.

Raiders Rumble Open Beta is here! 😍

We have partnered with @flow_blockchain to find the BEST STRATEGY GAMERS to win up to 120K FLOW tokens!



Assemble your ideal Raiders today and get ready to dominate!



(Links to download below)https://t.co/kZUJ2EzTcJ — Raiders Rumble (@raidersrumble) March 13, 2023

In general, the game is about fast-paced strategic decision making: players need to foresee and prevent the moves of their opponents. Gameplay involves daily rotation of tournament modes. The top 50% of players in every tournament are able to claim exclusive bonus NFTs by Bloxmith and RUMB, the core in-game cryptocurrency.

The game is supercharged by Flow (FLOW), a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain network. However, even no-coiners can play it like a traditional Web2 video game.

Bloxmith co-founder and CEO Wayne Lee stresses the importance of the release for the ongoing Web2-to-Web3 transition in GameFi and for the userbase of the entire segment:

For our first game, we wanted to pioneer a new type of competitive mobile strategy game that would help bridge the gap between traditional and Web3 gamers. We are delighted to be working on the Flow blockchain – it solves the scalability problem for games and digital collectibles. With frictionless onboarding, social logins and familiar payment methods, Flow is built from the ground up to make it easier for mainstream users and brands to transition from Web2 to Web3.

NFTs do not unlock in-game functionalities in Raiders Rumble. Instead, they are valuable for collectors and commissioners due to their rarity and uniqueness.

Flow-sponsored tournaments start on March 23, 120,000 FLOW prize pool up for grabs

To accelerate massive adoption of Raiders Rumble, Flow (FLOW) blockchain decided to sponsor a series of tournaments for strategy players. They will take place March 23-31. In total, 120,000 FLOW tokens will be distributed between winners and successful competitors.

Chirag Narang, head of product at Flow, is excited by the vision of Bloxmith and the progress it has already accomplished with its flagship title:

Raiders Rumble is a compelling example of a mobile game that can simultaneously appeal to a mainstream audience while introducing them to the power of Web3 gaming powered by Flow (FLOW). The Bloxmith team's innovative take on game design and player onboarding aligns strongly with Flow’s vision and goals for our ecosystem around gaming and onboarding mainstream users to Web3.

The exact details of the three tournaments have been unveiled on the main GameFi website. By press time, Flow (FLOW) token is trading at $0.92, up 6.33% in the last 24 hours.