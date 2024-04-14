Advertisement
    BlockDAG’s Sets Path to New Heights, Shiba Inu Supply Challenges & HBAR's Optimistic Future

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG moves forward with Directed Acyclic Graphs technology
    Sun, 14/04/2024 - 14:42
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    What does it take for a cryptocurrency to climb the ranks and break into the top 50? BlockDAG (BDAG) is in the active development stage right now. As it charts this course, the crypto landscape observes other significant movements—Shiba Inu grapples with supply changes, while HBAR looks towards a future filled with optimism. 

    Image by BlockDAG

    Shiba Inu Supply Walls and Their Impact on Reaching New Highs

    Shiba Inu supply currently faces significant challenges due to four major supply walls, which collectively hold 63.76 trillion SHIB, amounting to 10.8% of its circulating supply. These barriers are crucial for Shiba Inu's price movement as it attempts to reclaim its all-time high of $0.00008845. 

    The resistance levels, filled with significant SHIB holdings, range from $0.000031 to $0.000036, making them formidable obstacles. For Shiba Inu’s supply to achieve new peaks, it will require strong market support to overcome these supply walls and stimulate upward price action.

    HBAR's Future Value Projections from 2030 to 2050

    The HBAR price prediction suggests a positive outlook for Hedera's future value. By 2030, HBAR could reach a high of $1.50, with an average price of around $1.29, indicating a steady upward trend. 

    The long-term forecast for 2050 is even more optimistic, projecting a potential high of $97.34. This HBAR price prediction reflects growing investor confidence and anticipated market dynamics, suggesting a promising investment landscape for Hedera.

    BlockDAG Roadmap 

    BlockDAG combines the advantages of traditional blockchains and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs), enhancing both scalability and speed. This hybrid structure supports quick transaction processing, akin to DAGs, and maintains the robust security of blockchain consensus mechanisms. Its capability to handle 10,000-15,000 transactions per second and low transaction fees makes it accessible and efficient for diverse applications, particularly in settings where time is critical.

    BlockDAG is also compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling developers to deploy Ethereum-based smart contracts quickly. This feature not only speeds up project development but also taps into a broad array of existing tools and community resources, including popular web3 tools and MetaMask. This compatibility underscores BlockDAG's commitment to fostering a versatile and developer-friendly environment.

    As BlockDAG garners attention with its technical advancements and strategic appearances, like on the Las Vegas Sphere, it is quickly establishing a strong foothold in the cryptocurrency market.

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

