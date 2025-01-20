Advertisement
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Addresses Fudders: 'Get Rekt'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead lambasts fudders, telling them to "get rekt"
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 13:35
    Cover image via U.Today

    The enigmatic SHIB lead developer known to the meme coin community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has turned his eye to fudders and issued a major warning, slamming those who are spreading fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) about Shiba Inu and its ecosystem.

    Kusama sends message to fudders

    The mysterious SHIB lead has issued several tweets today, in which he touched on several important subjects related to crypto in general and SHIB in particular. Besides, he has hinted that the developer team is going to have a lot of work to do this week.

    Kusama slammed those who continue to spread FUD about SHIB and its ecosystem. The enigmatic SHIB figure reminded fudders that the SHIB team has been building its ecosystem for years, he has “travelled the world and met in person” with people and investors not just “for fun” or for the sake of making videos on TikTok. “Get rekt,” Kusama urged SHIB critics.

    "No one can say that SOL is better than ETH"

    Kusama also made a statement regarding Solana, asserting that no one can say that Solana is better than Ethereum or any layer-2 solutions built on it. In any case, he said, “city or government scaling” will not work. In this case, he believes, “a new solution must be provided.”

    Shytoshi claimed that the SHIB team took this factor into account when planning the “36 Chambers of Tech” decentralized operating system. This OS would be suitable for powering a network state with elements of DeFi, governance and advanced tech components. This is part of Kusama’s vision regarding SHIB’s “decentralized network state,” which requires a tailored operating system.

    The “36 Chambers” system is designed to combine elements of both centralized and decentralized systems. This is part of SHIB’s long-term development, and the “36 Chambers” are still in development. The recently launched SHIB Metaverse and the TREAT token are also parts of it.

    SHIB soars by over 10%

    Today, popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has demonstrated a price surge by an impressive 10.26% as it went up from $0.00001968 to hit the $0.00002170 mark. By now, SHIB has rebounded a little and is changing hands at $0.00002143.

    The price surge mirrored the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s, spike as it reached a new all-time high above the $109,000 level.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
