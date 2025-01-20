SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Addresses Fudders: 'Get Rekt'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The enigmatic SHIB lead developer known to the meme coin community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has turned his eye to fudders and issued a major warning, slamming those who are spreading fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) about Shiba Inu and its ecosystem.

Kusama sends message to fudders

The mysterious SHIB lead has issued several tweets today, in which he touched on several important subjects related to crypto in general and SHIB in particular. Besides, he has hinted that the developer team is going to have a lot of work to do this week.

Kusama slammed those who continue to spread FUD about SHIB and its ecosystem. The enigmatic SHIB figure reminded fudders that the SHIB team has been building its ecosystem for years, he has “travelled the world and met in person” with people and investors not just “for fun” or for the sake of making videos on TikTok. “Get rekt,” Kusama urged SHIB critics.

And lol to the fudders. You think we just built for years for no reason? Traveled the world and met IN PERSON for no reason? For fun? For Tik Tok videos? Lol GET REKT pic.twitter.com/MAL4nxvlNk — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) January 19, 2025

"No one can say that SOL is better than ETH"

Kusama also made a statement regarding Solana, asserting that no one can say that Solana is better than Ethereum or any layer-2 solutions built on it. In any case, he said, “city or government scaling” will not work. In this case, he believes, “a new solution must be provided.”

Advertisement

And for the record... no one can ever say again Sol is better than Eth or ANY L2. What this proves is that for city or government level scaling, a new solution must be provided. We considered this as well when we worked out the 36 Chambers. And for good reason. Stay very tuned. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) January 19, 2025

Shytoshi claimed that the SHIB team took this factor into account when planning the “36 Chambers of Tech” decentralized operating system. This OS would be suitable for powering a network state with elements of DeFi, governance and advanced tech components. This is part of Kusama’s vision regarding SHIB’s “decentralized network state,” which requires a tailored operating system.

The “36 Chambers” system is designed to combine elements of both centralized and decentralized systems. This is part of SHIB’s long-term development, and the “36 Chambers” are still in development. The recently launched SHIB Metaverse and the TREAT token are also parts of it.

SHIB soars by over 10%

Today, popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has demonstrated a price surge by an impressive 10.26% as it went up from $0.00001968 to hit the $0.00002170 mark. By now, SHIB has rebounded a little and is changing hands at $0.00002143.

The price surge mirrored the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s, spike as it reached a new all-time high above the $109,000 level.