Advertisement
AD

    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    "Silk Road" drug kingpin Ross Ulbricht has been freed from prison
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 5:57
    A
    A
    A
    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ross Ulbricht, the odious founder of the Silk Road dark website, has been freed from prison.

    A photo of Ulbitch leaving prison has already started circulating on social media. 

    He has spent nearly a decade behind bars after being sentenced to double life imprisonment plus 40 years in May 2015. He was charged with narcotics and money laundering conspiracies by the U.S. government. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    'How to Buy Crypto' Google Searches Soaring as Bitcoin Hits New High
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 16:08
    'How to Buy Crypto' Google Searches Soaring as Bitcoin Hits New High
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck at $102,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 20%, But It's Fine, Solana (SOL) Drops 21% in Three Days: What's Next?
    Peter Schiff Lambasts Bitcoin as ‘Meme Coin’
    Bitcoin's Institutional Era Hits Epic 3,000,000 BTC Milestone

    Ubricht's infamous website made it possible to buy and sell drugs as well as other illicit goods such as fake IDs. 

    He was also charged with paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to have multiple people murdered, but these murder-for-hire charges were then dismissed due to being 

    A highly controversial pardon 

    Ulbricht, an early Bitcoin adopter often credited with popularizing Bitcoin, is celebrated within the Bitcoin community, which heavily leans libertarian. 

    However, the decision to free Ubricht has been met with a wave of criticism outside of the crypto space. 

    "Ulbricht is a high-tech drug dealer who got rich off the dead bodies of those who overdosed by the sales he made possible on the dark web," Juliette Kayyem of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government said.

    Does Ulbricht have a secret Bitcoin stash? 

    Now that Ulbricht has been freed from prison, the community is busy speculating whether or not he still has secret Bitcoin wallets. 

    The U.S. government has seized a total of 173,991 Bitcoins directly and indirectly from Ulbricht. As of today, this sum would be worth more than $18 billion. 

    It is unclear whether Ulbricht still has a claim on any of the remaining Bitcoins related to Silk Road. 

    As reported by U.Today, the U.S. government was recently allowed to liquidate a total of 67,000 Bitcoins seized from an unidentified Silk Road hacker. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 22, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck at $102,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 20%, But It's Fine, Solana (SOL) Drops 21% in Three Days: What's Next?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 20:01
    Peter Schiff Lambasts Bitcoin as ‘Meme Coin’
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MemeX by Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading on Solana for Everyone
    Gate Ventures Pledges $20M to Support the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA)
    The 13th Global Edition of CYSEC QATAR 2025 to Gather 500+ Global Experts in Cybersecurity to Strengthen Qatar’s Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck at $102,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 20%, But It's Fine, Solana (SOL) Drops 21% in Three Days: What's Next?
    Peter Schiff Lambasts Bitcoin as ‘Meme Coin’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD