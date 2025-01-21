Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 21

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is sideways trading of Binance Coin (BNB) may last?
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 12:06
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 21
    The market is turning back to red, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone down by 1.46% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has broken the local resistance level of $685.76. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes far from that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $690 area and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The price of the native exchange coin is far from the main levels. 

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating, which means ongoing sideways trading in the range of $670-$700 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders may witness an ongoing consolidation in the zone of $660-$740 by the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $688.14 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

