Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys $1.1 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy (MSTR) has announced a $1.1 billion Bitcoin purchase. This is the company's 11th consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase.
The company's total Bitcoin holdings have now reached 461,000 BTC (roughly $48 billion at current prices).
This is the company's second purchase with an average price above the $100,000 mark. This time, it was $101,191.
The company's average buying price has now climbed to $63,610. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $104,236 after paring some of its recent losses.
The company's shares are down 0.57% in pre-market trading.
CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has stated that the MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is currently undervalued relative to its Bitcoin holdings.
