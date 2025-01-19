Advertisement
AD

    Bollinger Bands Ring Warning Bells for XRP Versus Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP on verge of painful breakdown against Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands signal
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 14:10
    A
    A
    A
    Bollinger Bands Ring Warning Bells for XRP Versus Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After another tremendous week for the popular cryptocurrency XRP, which ended with a gain of over 24%, there are some worrying signs that the bullish euphoria for the token may be coming to an end in the near future.

    Advertisement

    In the last six days, the price of XRP has soared 35% to a new all-time high of $3.4 — something not seen in the last seven years. What's more, the price action of what is now the third largest cryptocurrency has not been in line with broader market trends, but has happened on its own.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Saylor: 'France Could Use More Bitcoin'
    Sun, 01/19/2025 - 09:35
    MicroStrategy's Saylor: 'France Could Use More Bitcoin'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Secret Downtrend? Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Key Resistance Level, Ethereum (ETH) in Pain With No Signs of Breaking Through

    For example, XRP gained 12% against Bitcoin (BTC) and a staggering 26% against Ethereum (ETH). At one point, it was even 30% stronger than Bitcoin, but at 0.0000342 BTC for 1 XRP, the market seems to have reached a ceiling in valuations between the two cryptocurrencies.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    A popular indicator such as Bollinger Bands also tells us that there is some sort of ceiling in the pairing of XRP against the leading cryptocurrency. This technical analysis tool, developed by John Bollinger, consists of two price divergence curves and a median to form a price range within which traders can estimate how oversold or overbought the asset is.

    Related
    $95 Million XRP Mystery Stuns Korea's Major Exchange: Bull Run Preparings?
    Sun, 01/19/2025 - 13:20
    $95 Million XRP Mystery Stuns Korea's Major Exchange: Bull Run Preparings?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In the case of XRP against Bitcoin, the price of the former has reached the higher band against the latter on a daily and weekly basis. Taking these factors into account, it can be said that the altcoin's fall against BTC is more likely at the moment than a continuation of the rise.

    If this is the case, XRP could see a drop of 10% if the median provides strong support, or 31% if the decline continues until the lower band is reached.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 19, 2025 - 13:20
    $95 Million XRP Mystery Stuns Korea's Major Exchange: Bull Run Preparings?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 19, 2025 - 12:27
    Hoskinson Outlines Main Themes for Cardano
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bollinger Bands Ring Warning Bells for XRP Versus Bitcoin
    $95 Million XRP Mystery Stuns Korea's Major Exchange: Bull Run Preparings?
    Hoskinson Outlines Main Themes for Cardano
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD